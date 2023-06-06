RBA hike rates to 11-year high

AUSTRALIAN borrowers will need to find more than $1,200 a month to meet their home loan repayments after the Reserve Bank yesterday raised the official cash rate to its highest level since 2012 and said it is “resolute” in its determination to bring down inflation and flagged more interest rate increases.

If passed on in full by the banks, the 0.25% increase to 4.1% would add $76 to monthly repayments on a $500,000 loan, which would have surged $1,134 since April last year. More than 1.4 million Australians are now in mortgage risk, or 29.2% of mortgage holders.

“Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe, but that will depend upon how the economy and inflation evolve,” said RBA governor Philip Lowe.

“The board remains resolute in its determination to return inflation to target and will do what is necessary to achieve that.”

The target range is between 2% and 3%. Official data released last week showed inflation increased in the year to April to 6.8%, from 6.3% in March. Lowe said inflation has passed its peak but “is still too high and it will be some time yet before it is back in the target range”.

“High inflation makes life difficult for people and damages the functioning of the economy. It erodes the value of savings, hurts family budgets, makes it harder for businesses to plan and invest, and worsens income inequality. And if high inflation were to become entrenched in people’s expectations, it would be very costly to reduce later, involving even higher interest rates and a larger rise in unemployment,” he said.

“Recent data indicate that the upside risks to the inflation outlook have increased and the board has responded to this. While goods price inflation is slowing, services price inflation is still very high and is proving to be very persistent overseas. Unit labour costs are also rising briskly, with productivity growth remaining subdued.”

Unemployment inched upwards to 3.7% in April and employment growth has moderated. Lowe noted that firms report that labour shortages have eased, although job vacancies and advertisements are still at very high levels, while wages growth has picked up in response to the tight labour market and high inflation.

Capital Economics’ head of Asia Pacific, Marcel Thieliant, said the tone of the RBA’s statement suggests that it “isn’t done tightening yet”.

“The Bank noted that services inflation is still ‘very high’ and that it is proving ‘very persistent’ overseas. It argued that public sector wages growth is expected to pick up further and that the annual increase in award wages was higher than last year. And it reiterated that productivity growth remained subdued and that unit labour costs are ‘rising briskly’.

“Nor does the Bank seem to be concerned about the recent loosening of the labour market: it described the unemployment rate as ‘still very low’. Indeed, as in April, the Bank reiterated that ‘some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe’. We doubt that the national accounts, due tomorrow, will show a noticeable rebound in productivity growth.

“Accordingly, unit labour cost growth will remain very strong, bolstering the case for further monetary tightening. For now, we’re sticking to our forecast of a final 25-basis-point hike in July, but the risks are arguably tilted towards further tightening.”

RateCity.com.au research director, Sally Tindall, said the “puts many borrowers into financial territory they never thought they’d see in the life of their loan, let alone in just over a year”.

“The RBA is increasingly starting to look like Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble. It’s doing what it can with a very blunt instrument,” she said.

“Some borrowers are well into the red with limited avenues out. Others are either splashing the cash or squirreling it away in the bank. At what point should the government reassess the instrument rather than the Board using it?”

Average Aussie mortgage repayments

Cash rate Average home loan rate* Average monthly repayment Average monthly increase Average annual repayment Average annual increase April 2022 0.10% 3.45% $2,575 – $30,900 – June 2023

(full rate rise applied) 4.10% 7% $3,839 $1,264 $46,068 $15,168 Source: Finder, RBA. *Owner-occupier variable discounted rate. Repayments based on the average loan of $576,985 (ABS data analysed by Finder).

Late last year, Lowe sensationally apologised to the thousands of Australians who took out mortgages on the RBA’s guidance that interest rates would stay at their record low until 2024.

Adding to uncertainty around interest rate decisions is the housing market dichotomy, said CoreLogic Australia head of research, Eliza Owen. House prices grew 1.2% nationally in May, according to CoreLogic, and she said that while established home and residential land values do not directly feed into the CPI housing indicator, “there may be upside risk to inflation from rising home prices due to potential wealth effects”.

Tim Reardon, HIA’s chief economist, said the impact of the RBA’s rate hikes are “only just emerging” in official data. New home sales are down almost 50% since the first increase in the cash rate, while the number of loans issued for the purchase or construction of a new home has fallen to its lowest level since September of 2008, loans issued to first-home buyers have fallen to six-year lows, detached house approvals are around decade lows, and multi-unit approvals are about a third of their 2016 peak.

He said commencement of new homes has not yet slowed but a downturn in activity will emerge in coming months.