Retail cap rates blow out by 200 basis points

RESEARCH
THE retail property sector has ground to a halt in the midst of the US banking crisis and the discrepancy between the...
The latest numbers from The Data App shows deals have fallen by 41.2% annually in the three months to April, and while there was...
The Craigieburn Central sale furthered APPF’s selldown of assets beyond $1 billion as it looks to satisfy unitholder redemptions.
“(As a result of) The unfolding of the US banking crisis in March, with the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse...
Trend cap rates have surged by 218 basis points, from 5.12% to 7.3%, although Ellis said recent readings should be treated with...
“Furthermore, the bulk of the increase in cap rates has been associated with bigger, sub-regional and larger assets...
“Notwithstanding the fallout surrounding the American banking system, where disaster myopia will, no doubt, take hold again...
“So, while cap rates have reverted closer to fair value, this has primarily been for larger retail assets. Therefore, it would seem...
Last week MSCI head of Pacific real assets research, Benjamin Martin-Henry said price discovery has become...
“While its common to see transaction volumes drop during periods of rising interest rates, the slow activity introduces other...
“Current challenges facing the market are common, in contrast with what we saw in the early days of the pandemic...
“The unknowns around credit markets and economic fundamentals may be causing investors to become more subdued...
Australian asset owners have looked on as values overseas have come off heavily in the COVID fallout of higher vacancies, lower occupancy...
Listed office asset values have held up so far in Australia, but are likely to fall in the coming 12 months because...
Barrenjoey analysts have warned office tower prices could come off by 15% to 20%. Colliers is expecting capital values to drop by...
Dexus, which is also shopping round 44 Market Street, has said transaction markets are “likely to remain soft”...
Occupants in the 26-level 44 Market Street include the Australian Bureau of Statistics. The tower is 85.4% full and...
The market is also eagerly awaiting the result of Blackstone’s offering of the JPMorgan tower at 85 Castlereagh Street...
______________________________