Return of students and tourists welcomed but is it enough?

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS & FUNDS

CHINA’S reopening and the return of tourists and international students to Australia presents potential upside for CBD retail and...

Read more

The Reserve Bank of Australia again lifted interest rates at yesterday’s board meeting, making for a record ninth straight consecutive lift to...

Read more

UBS expects 3.35% to be the peak and a soft landing, it said in its 2023 APAC Real Estate Outlook, but that is still expected to...

Read more

“As a theme, the broader China reopening and return of tourists and international students presents upside potential for CBD retail and...

Read more

Grant McCasker  head of APAC real estate research at UBS.

White Scribbled Underline

“However, we believe this will not be enough to offset the weakness of the domestic consumer on the back of materially higher mortgage rate...

Read more

McCasker said UBS’s more positive stance on residential in 2022 was predicated on an immigration rebound supporting demand for housing...

Read more

“Investors have warmed to this view since September despite weaker activity levels (sales/settlements) with an acknowledgement that trough activity levels are...

Read more

Overseas apartments buyers are now “largely non-existent” as a result of travel restrictions, increases in stamp duty and land taxes, and scrutiny on capital flows.

Read more

“We maintain a favourable view on diversified/resi developers with a preference for Stockland over Mirvac (FY23 earnings uncertainty and capital required for developments).

Read more

“We have moderated our view on retail relative to 2022 (Scentre Group is rated neutral, and Vicinity Centres sell) as we head into a more difficult retail sales growth...

Read more

“We continue to take a cautious stance on office markets but increasingly this is reflected in share prices.” Dexus has a neutral rating.

Read more

UBS said it is increasing exposure to logistics, with buy ratings on Goodman Group, Centuria Industrial REIT and GPT and Stockland’s diversified portfolios.

Read more

Our Website

Related stories

Our Website

Related stories

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twitter

in

______________________________

Connect with us: