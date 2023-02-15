Rising rates drag down property settlements

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
IN a year of record interest rate rises, Australia recorded an aggregate value of $674.5 billion worth of property settlements in...
PEXA’s latest Property Insights report shows more than 730,000 settlements were recorded nationally, an 11.8% drop on the...
Australia’s property market has grown significantly from pre-pandemic levels – up 24% in volume of sale settlements since 2019...
The national aggregate value of property sales was also considerably higher than the aggregate value of sales seen in 2020...
In the residential market, Queensland led the nation for the greatest number of settlements in 2022 with 194,849....
Victoria experienced the lowest annual decline across the three major eastern states, down 10.6% year-on-year to 185,096 sale settlements with ...
South Australia recorded 51,215 sale settlements in 2022, almost 4,000 less, however, recorded the highest growth percentage of any state in...
Western Australia’s property market demonstrated the greatest resilience, with the volume of sale settlements only dropping...
Victoria led the east-coast states in commercial real estate settlements, with 12,522 properties settled. Queensland recorded 10,638, closely followed by NSW with 10,398.
PEXA’s chief economist, Julie Toth, said 2022’s lower settlement numbers “come as no surprise”, as geopolitical forces disrupted energy markets and...
“In many respects, they indicate a reversion to more ‘normal’ market conditions following two extraordinary years for...
The market activity was encouraged by record-low interest rates and a range of government stimulus programs that boosted demand for...
The Australian property market is expected to continue to moderate through 2023, in response to the sharpest tightening of...
“Net migration is returning to Australia, but its likely timing and exact composition is not yet clear. The impending mass return of international university students to...
______________________________