Rising rates drag down property settlements

IN a year of record interest rate rises, Australia recorded an aggregate value of $674.5 billion worth of property settlements in 2022, down 2% – although there were far fewer settlements than the previous year.

PEXA’s latest Property Insights report shows more than 730,000 settlements were recorded nationally, an 11.8% drop on the extraordinary levels seen in 2021.

Australia’s property market has grown significantly from pre-pandemic levels – up 24% in volume of sale settlements since 2019 – fuelled by record low interest rates, government stimulus, lockdown lifestyle changes and a stronger-than-expected economic rebound before a normalisation of the market in 2022.

The national aggregate value of property sales was also considerably higher than the aggregate value of sales seen in 2020 ($437.8 billion) and 2019 ($390.9 billion).

In the residential market, Queensland led the nation for the greatest number of settlements in 2022 with 194,849. NSW saw the largest decline, of 18.1% to 177,555, to go with a 9% decline in aggregate value (to $207 billion).

Victoria experienced the lowest annual decline across the three major eastern states, down 10.6% year-on-year to 185,096 sale settlements with aggregate value of $157.1 billion, slightly higher than 2021.

Queensland, NSW and Victoria sales volume falls were concentrated in the sub-$500,000 market.

South Australia recorded 51,215 sale settlements in 2022, almost 4,000 less, however, recorded the highest growth percentage of any state in aggregate value of settlements, up 12% to $33.8 billion.

Western Australia’s property market demonstrated the greatest resilience, with the volume of sale settlements only dropping 3.6% year-on-year. However, the aggregate value of property sold rose by 12% to $54.1 billion

Victoria led the east-coast states in commercial real estate settlements, with 12,522 properties settled. Queensland recorded 10,638, closely followed by NSW with 10,398.

PEXA’s chief economist, Julie Toth, said 2022’s lower settlement numbers “come as no surprise”, as geopolitical forces disrupted energy markets and global supply chains, stoking inflation and undermining confidence, while the Reserve Bank enforced multiple interest rate rises.

“In many respects, they indicate a reversion to more ‘normal’ market conditions following two extraordinary years for Australia’s property markets. Settlement volumes, along with pricing and other key market activity metrics, were driven to temporary highs during and immediately after the pandemic, led by the ‘Great Relocation’,” Toth said.

The market activity was encouraged by record-low interest rates and a range of government stimulus programs that boosted demand for more housing. Toth said other unusual trends during the period included rising divorce and separation rates, a sharp rise in interstate migration and a further decrease in people per household, all of which contributed to stronger demand for housing, despite national population growth plunging towards zero.

The Australian property market is expected to continue to moderate through 2023, in response to the sharpest tightening of monetary policy in Australian history, as well as other cyclical factors.

A number of variables exist for Australia’s economy and property markets, Toth said.

“Net migration is returning to Australia, but its likely timing and exact composition is not yet clear. The impending mass return of international university students to Australian cities could provide a sudden and unexpected boost to rental housing demand. On the supply side, the climate-related escalation in weather events could further deplete housing stocks in some locations, delay essential repairs and add to the pipeline of new dwellings waiting to be built,” she said.