South East South Australia hops to top performing regional market

PREMIUM regional lifestyle markets have been hardest hit by the softer market conditions, while affordable rural markets are tipped to keep showing resilience.
CoreLogic’s quarterly Regional Market Update, which examines Australia’s 25 largest non-capital city regions, shows just seven of the areas saw a...
The south east region in South Australia, which includes areas such as Kangaroo Island, the Fleurieu Peninsula and the...
The New England and North West in NSW and Bunbury in Western Australia were next best, up 4.9% and 4.8% respectively...
At the other end of the scale were NSW lifestyle markets including the Richmond-Tweed, down 24.2%, the Southern Highlands and...
“Over the past year, premium lifestyle markets have been hardest hit by softer market conditions and rate increases,”...
“These markets were among the largest beneficiaries of regional migration through the COVID-induced upswing and...
House values in Richmond-Tweed skyrocketed by 51% during the pandemic before its higher price tag, the rising cost of...
Houses in Queensland’s Toowoomba sold fastest during the quarter, with a median time on market of 21 days...
Riverina tops unit markets
The Riverina region in NSW recorded the largest annual increase in values, up 19.8% to April, followed by...
Mackay – Isaac – Whitsunday was the only region to see an increase in the volume of unit sales over the year to February, with...
Units across Cairns sold quicker than those in any other region, at 20 days, down from 32 days in the previous quarter...
Affordable rural markets resilient
Ezzy said affordable rural markets continue to show some resilience, having recorded only mild declines through the...
“Despite two interest rate rises over the first few months of the year, these markets offer relative affordability...
There has also been some positive improvements in the quarterly house figures within the desirable commuter markets, such as...
“Similar to Sydney and Melbourne, these more expensive regional commuter markets typically lead the cycle. Although mild...
