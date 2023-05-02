The suburbs facing highest mortgage risk

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
NEARLY half of all NSW suburbs are set to be at high mortgage risk by May in the face of another rate hike, high house prices and...
PEXA’s new Emerging Mortgage Risk looks at the economic factors’ impact on those who have recently purchased residential property...
As part of the study, “mortgage risk” is defined as how difficult it is for families within a given postcode to meet their home loan repayments...
NSW is set to have 181 postcodes – nearly half of all suburbs in the state – classified as being at high mortgage risk by May, when the...
The majority of the very high-risk postcodes in New South Wales were located in greater Sydney, led by Northbridge, on the...
Notably, this pattern was not seen in Queensland, where regional postcodes were more prominently recorded as being at high-risk...
The income distributions of high-risk postcodes in New South Wales and Victoria were similar and encompassed both high and...
Queensland’s higher-risk postcodes, meanwhile, skewed towards lower-income areas, where 37% were low-income postcodes and only 11% were very...
The research found that in NSW, borrowers will require an extra $15,985 per year on average to meet their loan repayments...
While families in higher income postcodes are generally expected to be more insulated against potential mortgage risk...
“With interest rates continuing to rise and the cost of living also squeezing the budgets of households, there has been a pronounced spike in...
“In addition to these factors, with an estimated 800,000 fixed rate loans due to expire during 2023 – and reset at a significantly higher cost...
More than 1.45 million homeowners will be considered “at risk” of mortgage stress if the Reserve Bank of Australia decides to return to...
There were already 1.23 million mortgage holders – more than one-quarter of all mortgage holders –at risk of mortgage stress in the...
Australian prime and nonconforming mortgage arrears are on the rise, according to S&P Global Ratings, as multiple interest-rate rises begin to...
