The suburbs facing highest mortgage risk

NEARLY half of all NSW suburbs are set to be at high mortgage risk by May in the face of another rate hike, high house prices and cost of living pressures, as are a number of suburbs in Melbourne’s leafy inner east.

PEXA’s new Emerging Mortgage Risk looks at the economic factors’ impact on those who have recently purchased residential property, from January 2020 to February 2023 – many of whom bought following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s ill-fated guidance that interest rates would remain at their historic low of 0.1% until 2024.

As part of the study, “mortgage risk” is defined as how difficult it is for families within a given postcode to meet their home loan repayments, while assessing the median monthly home loan repayments as a proportion of the median monthly family income for each postcode, before being categorised into low (0 to 20%), moderate (20 to 40%), high (40 to 60%) or very high (over 60%) risk.

The report families across both high and low income areas alike are being affected.

NSW is set to have 181 postcodes – nearly half of all suburbs in the state – classified as being at high mortgage risk by May, when the Reserve Bank could potentially resume its rate hikes.

The majority of the very high-risk postcodes in New South Wales were located in greater Sydney, led by Northbridge, on the Lower North Shore, Dural in the north west, and northern suburb Avalon Beach. The trend was also replicated in Victoria, which saw inner eastern suburbs Balwyn, Balwyn North and Canterbury top the mortgage risk charts.

Notably, this pattern was not seen in Queensland, where regional postcodes were more prominently recorded as being at high-risk – namely, Noosaville, Maleny and Tallebudgera.

The income distributions of high-risk postcodes in New South Wales and Victoria were similar and encompassed both high and low-income areas. Almost 40% were from the very high-income postcodes, with around a quarter from low-income group.

Queensland’s higher-risk postcodes, meanwhile, skewed towards lower-income areas, where 37% were low-income postcodes and only 11% were very high-income postcodes.

The research found that in NSW, borrowers will require an extra $15,985 per year on average to meet their loan repayments, an increase of 62.3% from December 2020. Victorian home owners will have to front up an additional $13,327 (up 67.3%) and Queenslanders $11,567 (a 67% rise).

While families in higher income postcodes are generally expected to be more insulated against potential mortgage risk, primarily through deeper savings, the size of their loans “cannot be understated”, according to PEXA. Repayments for those in Northbridge and Canterbury are projected to rise by more than $60,000 a year.

“With interest rates continuing to rise and the cost of living also squeezing the budgets of households, there has been a pronounced spike in the number of families facing more immediate mortgage risk,” said PEXA’s head of research, Mike Gill.

“In addition to these factors, with an estimated 800,000 fixed rate loans due to expire during 2023 – and reset at a significantly higher cost – it’s easy to see why refinance volumes are at a record high as mortgagees seek to strike a better deal. It’s clear that lending pressure is set to stay in the months ahead.”

More than 1.45 million homeowners will be considered “at risk” of mortgage stress if the Reserve Bank of Australia decides to return to rate hikes at May’s board meeting, according to research firm Roy Morgan.

There were already 1.23 million mortgage holders – more than one-quarter of all mortgage holders –at risk of mortgage stress in the three months to February.

Australian prime and nonconforming mortgage arrears are on the rise, according to S&P Global Ratings, as multiple interest-rate rises begin to bite alongside borrowers’ savings buffers being eroded amid cost-of-living increases,