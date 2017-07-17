Meet your candidate Jason Field

NATIONAL Property Valuers managing director Jason Field is one of the candidates seeking to be elected to the board of the Australian Property Institute (API).

Australian Property Journal spoke to Field to find out why he is seeking to be elected to the API board.

Field said he would like to see the API address the challenges of the profession from a valuation perspective.

“Firstly those entering the property industry would rather do other things than become a valuer. There is just too much pressure, the fees are too low, the time pressures, so how do we attract younger people to the valuer profession?

“Valuers are racing to complete valuation reports and the feedback I get is that they are getting burnt out,”

“I have gotten so much out of the API since joining over 20 years ago, I am in a position to give back to the API which has given me so much. I want to look at what we are doing now and what we could do better,” Field said.

Questions & Answers

What is your interest to come onboard with the Australian Property Institute?

I bring to the board dedication and passion. I have been a valuer for approximately 20 years and am fortunate to have obtained a great deal during this time, both professionally and personally, and am lucky to have had some wonderful mentors. I am keen to give back and support my fellow members. As evidence of my support, I have myself been a mentor to junior valuers over the years, assisted valuers wherever possible and have delivered lectures, including at University and Tafe. However, I believe more could be done to create an environment which helps to support and retain its current members and is conducive to encouraging new members to join.

What financial experience or expertise do you bring to the API?

In terms of financial acumen, I have previously completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree. As the CEO of National Property Valuers (NSW) Pty Limited, I have been responsible for the financial management of the company for 15 years. During this time, I have installed systems and procedures to ensure that firm is organised, well run, profitable and accountable.

What governance experience do you bring to the API?

As the founder and Managing Director of National Property Valuers (NSW) Pty Limited, I understand the importance of compliance and risk management.

Furthermore, on a personal level, I am privileged to have been formerly on the Board of Central Synagogue. This prestigious honorary position assisted with the governance of the synagogue and covered a wide range of important, sensitive and confidential matters for the benefit of the community.

What strategic planning experience do you bring to the API?

I have had my own company for 15 years, and its continued growth and development has required strategic planning.

Furthermore, on a personal note, I was formerly a chess champion, both at national junior level and represented Australia at World Junior Level.

I am therefore cognisant of the importance of strategic planning.

In general, what can you bring to the API and why should members elect you?

I bring to the API enthusiasm and passion to assist its members and the profile of the industry. I would like to assist the board by developing new education courses with alternative and current topics, including as examples: ethics, code of conduct, handling complaints and stress, technology, report writing, quality control, risk management and asset protection. I would also like to assist the study groups and as a practical example, requesting the services of retired members, as well as engaging CEO’s in the property industry, with their wealth of experience, to present to the groups. I would like to create an environment which supports its members in all aspects, both professionally and on a personal level. Most importantly, I will always be available to listen to my fellow members and guarantee to deliver my best service at all times.

Thank you for your support.

Online voting is now open and will close at 11:59PM AEST on Thursday 27 July 2017. Members are encouraged to register and vote at https://www.api.org.au/2017-agm-and-voting-for-api-directors

