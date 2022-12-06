Subscribe now

My account

AUSTRALIAN PROPERTY INSTITUTE

Hecek elected as WAVO president

By
Share

THE Australian Property Institute Life Fellow Robert Hecek has been unanimously elected as president of World Association of Valuation Organisations (WAVO) and the body’s representative on the International Valuation Standards Council (IVSC) Advisory Forum Working Group.

Hecek will take up the role as WAVO president from 1st July, 2024.

He was elected at the IVSC-WAVO Global Valuation Conference in Berlin, before WAVO was accepted as an observer member of the 13-member IVSC Advisory Forum Working Group at a vote in Fort Lauderdale in Florida. Hecek will be WAVO’s representative.

The IVSC is the global valuation standards settler, responsible for developing the global approach to valuation. It has a consultative status within the United Nations Economic and Social Council, is sponsored by the World Bank and in some jurisdictions is required by the International Monetary Fund.

It has just opened its Singapore office, which is its first base outside Europe, and will head up IVSC advocacy efforts in the adoption of International Valuation Standards (IVS) in Asia.

WAVO is a global organisation of national valuation associations established to develop, promote and enhance the valuation and related professions globally, and ensure provision of valuation services of consistently high quality and uniformity in the public interest.

“The goals of IVSC and WAVO are united in pursuing to establish a globally accepted set of valuation standards and hence both organisations feel that cooperation between them will advance the cause of the valuation profession and lead to increased professionalism and consequently better service to the public and the valuation industry,” the bodies said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Share
Related posts
PROPERTY REVIEWERSUSTAINABILITY

Climate change risk identification in valuation practice

By
OPINION: THE upheaval over the past few years, including Covid-19 pandemic and its lockdowns, has…
Read more
Share
PROPERTY REVIEWERSUSTAINABILITY

Why climate related risks need to be specifically considered by valuers

By
OPINION: ENGAGEMENT with climate related risks is undertaken by organisations in the broader context…
Read more
Share
AUSTRALIAN PROPERTY INSTITUTE

API launches 2022 board election

By
THE Australian Property Institute has launched its 2022 board election. This year three elected…
Read more
Share

RBA delivers The Nightmare Before Christmas, rates at 10-year high Property sector wages remain strong, defying wider workforce trends Prestige real estate prices tipped to cool ALAND reveals mixed-use project in Gosford Boom or Bust? Which housing markets will perform in 2023? Home buyers set sail for The Gateway RBA governor apologises to Aussies over rate hikes AXA backs social and affordable build-to-rent housing