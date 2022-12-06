Hecek elected as WAVO president

THE Australian Property Institute Life Fellow Robert Hecek has been unanimously elected as president of World Association of Valuation Organisations (WAVO) and the body’s representative on the International Valuation Standards Council (IVSC) Advisory Forum Working Group.

Hecek will take up the role as WAVO president from 1st July, 2024.

He was elected at the IVSC-WAVO Global Valuation Conference in Berlin, before WAVO was accepted as an observer member of the 13-member IVSC Advisory Forum Working Group at a vote in Fort Lauderdale in Florida. Hecek will be WAVO’s representative.

The IVSC is the global valuation standards settler, responsible for developing the global approach to valuation. It has a consultative status within the United Nations Economic and Social Council, is sponsored by the World Bank and in some jurisdictions is required by the International Monetary Fund.

It has just opened its Singapore office, which is its first base outside Europe, and will head up IVSC advocacy efforts in the adoption of International Valuation Standards (IVS) in Asia.

WAVO is a global organisation of national valuation associations established to develop, promote and enhance the valuation and related professions globally, and ensure provision of valuation services of consistently high quality and uniformity in the public interest.

“The goals of IVSC and WAVO are united in pursuing to establish a globally accepted set of valuation standards and hence both organisations feel that cooperation between them will advance the cause of the valuation profession and lead to increased professionalism and consequently better service to the public and the valuation industry,” the bodies said.