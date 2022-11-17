APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of development site and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Development & Land

Laverton, VIC

One of the few remaining residential development sites in the main strip of western Melbourne’s Laverton has sold to a local developer for $1.46 million.

The corner property at 107-111 Railway Avenue sits between the two railway stations of Laverton and Aircraft and is close to Sanctuary Lakes Shopping Centre and parkland.

Put to the market vacant, it has a land area of 1,205 sqm with two street frontages including 70.63 metres to Railway Avenue and general residential 1 zoning.

Selling agent Gray Johnson’s Rory White says it has previously held a permit for a three-level apartment building comprising 22 apartments.

“It is one of few vacant residential development sites remaining in Laverton’s main strip and has easy access to the M1 Freeway with the Altona Beach within 10 minutes,” White said.

Industrial

Newstead, QLD

The Stack family-controlled Polvran Investments has added to their holdings in an inner Brisbane street slated for future development.

It paid $2.15 million plus GST for the vacant converted warehouse at 9 Creswell Street, formerly home to Mach Technology. They already own numbers 13 and 15 in the street. The building has a net lettable area of 350 sqm and is on 341 sqm of land.

Two car dealerships bookend Cresswell Street while three vehicle retailers back on to it. In 2019, number 7 Cresswell Street sold to investment manager Marquette Properties as part of a $55.5 million deal.

Many dealerships are expected to relocate to the under-construction BNE Auto Mall at the Brisbane Airport.

Ingleburn, NSW

Stirlings Performance Steels has taken out a one-year lease with a six-month option for a freestanding western Sydney industrial warehouse and office.

It will pay a rate of $171 per sqm for the 2,239 sqm building at 10 Kerr Road, which is owned by SDA Developments.

Colliers did the deal.

North Lakes, QLD

Simply Kate Special Events has signed a four-year lease for a Moreton Bay Region warehouse and office unit.

The 254 sqm building at 3/9 Flinders Parade attracted a yearly net rent rate of $54,610.

Raine & Horne Commercial brokered the deal.