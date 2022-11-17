Local hits the ground running

NEW build-to-rent platform Local has appointed Hacer to deliver its flagship project, after receiving the green light for the $315 million Melbourne mixed-use development.

Local’s flagship project at 346-350 Macaulay Road, Kensington, around 4km north-west of the CBD, will comprise 477 apartments across a collection of six buildings designed around a landscaped central square.

“To reach this milestone is a huge vote of conﬁdence in not only the project but the overall vision of Local and what we want to achieve in providing a socially responsible and sustainable way to rent, live and belong,” said Dan McLennan, co-CEO and founder at Local.

Designed by Hayball, the new community will include a range of amenities including two private dining rooms, a 250sqm gym and wellness zone, co-working space, cinema, art studio and a lounge overlooking the outdoor pool and deck.

The project will also focus on sustainability and social impact, targeting net zero carbon emissions from operations and including a targeted component of housing for key workers, the disabled and women over the age of 55 at risk of homelessness.

Construction debt ﬁnance is being provided by nab, with the June transaction marking the bank’s first build-to-rent financing.

“We are very pleased to support Local in its inaugural project to create positive change in the Australian housing market – delivering sustainable quality rental homes in conjunction with a targeted component of social and aﬀordable housing,” said Bill Halmarick, head or real estate, corporate and institutional banking at nab.

Matt Berg and Dan McLennan’s Local at its launch in 2021 received $500 million in financing from Macquarie to deliver their pipeline of build-to-rent developments.

In August, Local acquired its second location at 245 Normanby Road, South Melbourne, in the city’s fringe. Designed by CHT Architects, the 40-level tower will comprise 421, one, two and three-bedroom apartments and will provide over 1,400sqm of communal space.

As the build-to-rent sector gains momentum across Australia, recent activity includes the announcement of a $1.5 billion partnership between Hines, Cadillac Fairview and the real estate arm of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.

While Greystar boosted its pipeline in the sector to more than 2,000 units in Melbourne, after acquiring 155 Johnston Street in Fitzroy.

“Local’s sustainable vision, coupled with their reasonable and practical approach to working with Hacer has made for a great experience to date and we are looking forward to developing a successful long-term relationship,” said Mark Lewis, director at Hacer.

Local’s Kensington project is currently on track to have residents move in by the end of 2024.