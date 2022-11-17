Hollywood VFX sets up base in Sydney’s Tech Central

OVER 1000 jobs are set to open up for potential employees to work for one of the world’s leading visual effects companies.

The $250 million program was developed to provide more opportunities for employment with a number of companies in NSW presenting employment chances through Jobs Plus.

Visual effects company DNEG, which has worked on some of Hollywood’s biggest films such as the James Bond, Harry Potter, Fast and Furious franchises will form a base at Sydney’s Tech Central.

This latest movement in the government program is set to open up more than 470 highly-skilled jobs and 550 indirect jobs at its first Australian base.

Premier Dominic Perrottet says that this is an exciting opportunity alongside a number of other desirable prospects within the program.

“From Hollywood visual effects to Medtech and food processing, this round of the Jobs Plus Program will support a diverse mix of companies, from world-leaders to expanding players, across a range of industries,” Perrottet said.

“DNEG has built an incredible reputation and I’m delighted to welcome the company to Sydney, as we support new job opportunities and, in this case, continue our strong support for NSW’s thriving creative industries.”

The Tech Central base will establish a fully functioning content services studio focusing on visual effects, animation, virtual production and gaming. One of the next tasks for the company will be George Miller’s next instalment of the Mad Max series starring Australian actor Chris Hemsworth.

DNEG CEO and Chairman Namit Malhotra spoke about the company’s pleasure at being based in Sydney.

“Since our first interaction with the NSW Government, the support that has been offered through the Jobs Plus Program, and the warm welcome that has been extended, has made it an easy decision to choose Sydney as home to DNEG’s first VFX and animation studio in Australia,” Malhotra said.

“We are excited to bring our filmmaker-focused approach to a fourth continent and to build a substantial and sustainable presence in Sydney, allowing us to work more closely with Australia’s wide pool of talented and experienced creative professionals.”

Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade Alister Henskens thinks it’s brilliant that high-profile companies are joining the initiative.

“The support via infrastructure rebates and payroll tax relief will help DNEG to develop, foster and grow our pipeline of skilled workers in the digital effects industry by creating new opportunities and training pathways,” Mr Henskens said.

“Tech Central is Australia’s innovation engine and it’s great to see another world-leading company join the growing list of companies who already call the district home.”

The latest Jobs Plus round will create over 2500 jobs across various industries and skill levels.

Other companies involved in the next round of Jobs Plus include; Lowa Lighting (Lidcombe – over 200 total jobs), Mountain Culture (Katoomba – over 180 total jobs) and Reinforced Concrete Pipes Australia (Central Coast – almost 200 jobs).

A range of initiatives come together to support Jobs Plus, including payroll tax relief, support for infrastructure and subsidised training programs, along with the provision of free or subsidised government spaces and accommodation.