HTL property continues hot streak of pub sales

HTL Property has continued their successful run of the sales of popular pubs with Redfern’s Tudor Hotel the next to be moved on, after a seven-year ownership.

The Anderson and Short families held ownership of the pub together over seven years before opting to sell. While they remain in Redfern, they turn primary focus to their other hotels The Redfern and Misfits.

The Kospetas family’s Universal Hotels have secured ownership for an undisclosed price though it is speculated to be in the vicinity of $17 million.

Operator Martin Short highlights the potential of the Tudor, while revealing why the families felt it was time to relinquish this pub to new ownership.

“We’ve had such a great time running and evolving the Tudor over the past several years. It is a true local gem, full of character and charm,” Short says.

“Whilst it was a difficult decision to make, the sale was the right next step for our businesses. It’s time for us to pass the baton on The Tudor, but there’s still so much that can be achieved.”

“Universal Hotels will no doubt seize the opportunity to carry on all the great work our team has done there, putting their own twist on it into the future.”

“We sincerely thank all of the team members we’ve had the pleasure of working with at The Tudor and all the local faces we’ve come to know and love. It’s been a really rewarding and satisfying time,” says Short.

Recent sales of hotels by HTL include Wetherill Park’s New Victoria Tavern, the Tahmoor Inn Hotel and Windsor’s Fitzroy Hotel. It’s also not the first time HTL Property has made a sale in Redfern. It follows the Woolpack Hotel which sold to the Laundy family and the Grosvenor Hotel which was acquired by Ashton Waugh’s Watering Hole Hotels group.

Set across multiple levels and situated in a favourable precinct for hospitality in Redfern, national director of HTL Property Dan Dragicevich underpins the opportunity that this hotel presents.

“The sales activity in Redfern in recent times has been remarkable, underscoring the hospitality renaissance of the precinct. Marty and the team have done a fantastic job with the Tudor during their 7-year tenure, a true local favourite, which presents investment fundamentals that future-proof its continued success,” Dragicevich said.