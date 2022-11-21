APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Office

Sydney, NSW

Ames Group has secured new office space in a modern commercial landmark building located in the heart of Sydney CBD.

JLL’s Jenny Co negotiated the deal for Suite 6.04, 233 Castlereagh Street at a rate of $520 per sqm gross, on behalf of Han’s Group.

Ames Group has committed to a five-year lease term for the 179.5 sqm office space.

Rising 31 floors, the A-grade commercial building has a high-ceiling entrance lobby with reception and security, as well as an entire dedicated end-of-trip facilities floor, and is within walking distance Pitt Street mall, QVB, Hyde Park, law courts, the financial district and St. James and Town Hall stations.

Retail

Bentleigh, VIC

A 161sqm shop at 377 Centre Road in Melbourne’s south-east has sold under the hammer for $1.753 million, reflecting a sharp 2.59% yield.

Occupied by long-standing tenant, Japanese restaurant Ajisai, the shop sits adjacent to Bentleigh Train Station and within close proximity of a full-line Coles, Woolworths and Aldi supermarket.

Bentleigh’s Centre Road, around 13km out from the Melbourne CBD, is increasingly becoming one of the city’s best performing shopping strips, with its vacancy rate improving over recent years to just 3.1%.

David Bourke and Tom Fisher from Fitzroys sold the retail property in an auction which attracted multiple bidders.

Industrial

Campbellfield, VIC

A northern Melbourne industrial facility has been leased with minimum downtime.

A structural steel company committed to 2/40 Metrolink Circuit on a deal at $165,000 per annum net, reflecting a building rate of $110 per sqm.

Colliers agents Corey Vraca, Mitch Purcell and Luke Verma managed the deal.

Dandenong South, VIC

High seasonal demand is being seen across Melbourne’s south eastern industrial market as tenants look to lock in new digs ahead of 2023.

Gray Johnson’s Anthony Boldrini has just leased the 17 Johnson Court office and warehouse in Dandenong South, which has an area of 1,857 sqm that he said is a rarity when many commercial properties in the area either available for lease or under construction are limited to around 1,200 sqm.

He also said the high seasonal demand is impacting on our listings with a record low vacancy rate across our rent roll.

The property is currently occupied by a heating equipment supplier who is vacating and will be taken up by a tyre wholesaler who has signed a five-year lease at a commencing net annual rental of $176,415.