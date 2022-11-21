KDL’s Jimboomba estate receives approval

THE Logan City Council has given KDL Property Group the go ahead for their new $44 million residential housing estate in Jimboomba.

The 157-lot Green Ridge Road “Elridge” estate in the fast-growing South-East Queensland community of Jimboomba, around 30km out from Logan Central and 49km from the Brisbane CBD, will offer homesites ranging from 352sqm to 681sqm.

“We are very excited about the approval of Elridge, KDL’s first residential project in the wonderful community of Jimboomba,” said Kent Leicester, managing director at KDL.

This latest approval follow’s KDL Property’s July green light for its $106 million mixed-use residential community in the Burpengary East strategic growth area, Avaline.

While in January, the group secured a $25 million land and first mortgage construction facility from MaxCap for their Rosebank Estate project, in Queensland’s prime growth corridor of Logan Reserve.

In addition to adding much needed supply to SEQ, Elridge will be established amongst greenspace and within close proximity to shops, medical and education facilities, cafes and parks.

“Elridge offer residents the perfect canvas to lay down roots and grow. The homesites are substantial and we have contemporary design and landscape covenants intended to preserve the natural landscape,” added Leicester.

The Jimboomba community will also benefit from the Logan region’s ongoing development, with the region set to be one of the fastest growing in the country over the next two decades, with new infrastructure, population growth and close proximity to job hubs.

“The natural beauty surrounding the estate and the amazing sense of community in Jimboomba provide an opportunity for an enviable lifestyle,” said Leicester, who described his vision for the Elridge estate as a “quiet, family-oriented lifestyle” offering.

Construction is set to commence in early-2023.