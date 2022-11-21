Sentinel’s regional bet pays off

TWO workshop complexes built by Sentinel Property Group have secured long-term commitments as they cash in on the regional demand for high-quality facilities.

Two adjacent properties – 22 Gateway Drive and 107 Farrellys Road – both in Mackay’s industrial precinct Paget, have been secured together by a heavy equipment group on a 10-year lease. The properties consist of 5080sqm of office/workshop area combined with expansive hardstand on over 30,000sqm of land.

Sentinel built three workshop complexes in Paget in the past 18 months after identifying the lack of quality infrastructure in an area that was crying out for heavy duty industrial facilities.

Another complex that was leased by Sentinel was a site located at 28-34 Gateway Drive, Paget. The 6440 sqm site contains a 2190 sqm building and it has been acquired by mining company Thiess on a four-year lease plus option. The new facility will offer high-clearance workshops with heavy duty concrete and gravel hardstands and the capacity for up to 100t of overhead cranes and expansion potential.

General manager of Thiess Vikesh Magan says the new facility will be extremely beneficial for the company’s mining services.

“The new hub demonstrates Thiess’s commitment to our communities and clients in the Bowen Basin,” he said.

“It will enable us to better recruit and process new employees and train our people, with a focus on preparing staff who are new to mining with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the industry.“

James Tippelt, the industrial leasing executive for Sentinel, brokered both transactions as he highlighted the company’s research into the Paget leasing market which led to such a smart development strategy.

“We continue to see a shortage of suitable facilities coupled with strong demand from national groups to be in Paget,” he said.

“To cater for an overflow of demand Sentinel Property Group have obtained development approval for another 4,000 sqm of workshop which is expected to come online in late 2023.”

Woollam Constructions built the facilities for Sentinel, with a third complex built and recently leased out to logistics company Bis at 40 Gateway Drive.