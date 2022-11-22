APJ’s Talking Property with Benjamin Martin Henry
This latest episode of Australian Property Journal’s Talking Property is brought to you by Real Capital Analytics (MSCI).
Our guest Benjamin Martin-Henry, Head of Real Estate Research, Pacific with Real Capital Analytics (MSCI), returns to APJ’s Talking Property, and chats to Nelson Yap about the Australian Capital Markets.
- Transaction volumes have declined.
- How are the different sectors performing.
- Alternative real estate outperformed the core sector.
- Have commercial property, particularly industrial property values peaked?
- Yields are expanding.
- Bond rates and industrial yields spread have narrowed, will we see a repricing of assets?
- Construction trends.
- Rising interest rates putting pressure on the balance sheet of REITs, stretching their LVR, will REITs continue to sell down assets?
- Rising US dollar presenting value for US investors.
- What can we expect for the remainder of 2022? How will the market finish?