CBRE announces partnership with APS Maintain

CBRE have acquired the Advanced Property Solutions Maintain business of BSA Limited, Australia.

The world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE Group will complete the acquisition in the next few months.

APS Maintain is a technical services specialist and it will take up a key role within the makeup of CBRE’s Global Workplace Solutions business in Australia. APS Maintain serves customers Australia-wide across a number of sectors such as Education, Retail, Healthcare, Stadiums and Defence. It also expands the proficiencies of CBRE to self-deliver a full suite of integrated, highly specialised technical services and projects across Australia, including HVAC, BMS, Fire, Electrical and Mechanical.

Managing director of CBRE, Pacific, GWS |Local, Thomas Mineo says how vital APS Maintain will be to CBRE operations.

“Client demand for highly specialised technical expertise to enhance building maintenance and energy management has never been greater. APS Maintain will enable us to unlock significant savings and bring greater value to our existing customers and expand our reach into new sectors,” Mineo said.

Executive general manager of APS Maintain, Mark Dunn says the team is thrilled to get started on this new partnership.

“This acquisition aligns with our respective values and commitments to continue world-class innovative technical services to our clients. We look forward to joining the CBRE family and leveraging their global scale and service offering, we know we have the right partner to grow our business and provide the best possible outcomes for our clients.

