Consumer confidence continues to strengthen

CONSUMER confidence saw its second consecutive weekly gain, jumping 1% nationally, while both NSW and Queensland experienced a dip.

According to ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence data, while confidence declined in NSW and QLD for the week, Victoria, SA and WA saw increases over the same period.

“Consumer confidence increased 1% last week, likely boosted by solid employment growth in October and a further easing in inflation expectations,” said David Plank, head of Australian economics at ANZ.

Weekly inflation expectations also dropped over the week, falling 0.2ppt to 6.3%, though its four-week moving average was up 0.1ppt to 6.6%.

Plank also noted that despite easing inflation expectations, this is the sixth consecutive above 6%.

“Despite the consecutive gains, sentiment remains close to levels last seen during the early weeks of the COVID lockdowns. Critically, though, ANZ-observed spending data suggests that consumer spending has stayed strong, with spending momentum similar to pre-pandemic levels,” added Plank.

“Current financial conditions” were also down in the report, falling 3.6% to its lowest point since the onset of the pandemic.

While “future financial conditions was down 2.2% this week, following a 2.9% gain in the week prior. Likewise, “current economic conditions” fell 2.5%, after an 8.5% bump in the week before.

“The jump in whether “it is a good time to buy a major household item” may signal sentiment regarding purchases on Black Friday this week,” noted Plank.

“Future economic conditions” however, saw a 4% gain over the week and “time to buy a major household item” was back up 9.2%, after a combined drop of 13% in the previous six weeks.

Despite the ongoing months of interest rate rises by the Reserve Bank of Australia, retailers are hoping consumers continue to spend relatively unaffected, especially in the run up to the holiday season.