AXA IM Alts expands APAC team

AXA IM Alts has appointed a new head of Client Group – Asia, in Lu Gao, as the alternative investments leader continues to expand across the Asia Pacific.

Lu Gao has been appointed as Head of Client Group Alts Asia, as part of the group’s recently announced evolving organisation structure into five dedicated business lines in expectation of its next growth stage.

Lu is set to work across all five business lines, which include real estate, infrastructure, alternative credit, natural capital & impact investments and Chorus.

In this position Lu will oversee the group’s role of raising new capital across Asia and expanding its third-party client base and maintaining the long term existing client relationships.

Lu will be based in Singapore and will report directly to Florence Dard, global head of Client Group Alts.

“The Asian market is more than ever key to AXA IM Alts’ ambitions to enter next stage of growth. Building on strong recent successes in the region, we are focused on securing further growth, expanding our client base and continuing to provide our existing clients with best-in-class service,” said Dard.

Lu has 15 years’ experience across investor relations and institutional sales, having held numerous senior strategic positions, including most recently as head of Asia investor relations at Farallon Capital Management.

Prior to his six years at Farallon Capital Management, Lu held senior positions at Goldman Sachs, Amundi Asset Management and Sculptor Capital.

“Lu’s experience and strong track record in capital raising, investor relations and client engagement will be instrumental in driving this growth across our five business lines, and we are delighted to welcome him to the business,” concluded Dard.