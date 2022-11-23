APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Industrial

Truganina, VIC

Australian-based property development company Conrock has acquired a western Melbourne development site for $5.6 million with plans to utilise the land for a distribution facility.

The 7,232 sqm parcel at 40 National Drive was sold as a ready-to-develop site with concept plans and permits for a 4,500 sqm office warehouse.

CBRE’s Ricardo Cappelletti, Lachlan May, Fergus Pragnell and Tom Murphy brokered the deal on behalf of the private vendors.

“With no existing buildings available to purchase within the required size range, we are seeing a wave of owner-occupiers looking to acquire quality land opportunities,” Cappelletti said, adding that multiple owner-occupiers and a developers competed to secure the lot, with the location among national occupiers and the existing planning permit being major draw cards.

The site is surrounded by brands such as Target, Woolworths and The Reject Shop.

Rocklea, QLD

An industrial unit in Brisbane’s south west is set to be used as a food manufacturing facility, after being acquired by an entity associated with the Okami Japanese restaurant chain in NSW and Victoria for $2.11 million.

Warehouse Qld Pty Ltd picked up 8/1927 Ipswich Road after auction from a long-term private owner. The warehouse and office is part of a complex and has a gross lettable area of 1,320 sqm, and was formerly occupied by truck and trailers spare parts company MaxiPARTS which now has its operations at one location in Darra.

The property managed to avoid the floods of both 2011 and this year.

Raine & Horne Commercial did the deal.

Retail

Lane Cove, NSW

A mix of passive investors, owner occupiers and value add purchasers chased a 248 sqm shop and office on Sydney’s lower North Shore, which sold for more than $3,300,000 plus GST.

Previously tenanted by Belle Property, the building has seven metres of frontage and is on 267 sqm of land with B2 local centre zoning, which allows for a building height of 9.5 metres and floor space ratio of 2:1.

There is rear lane access to parking for up to nine cars

CI Australia’s Nick Lowry and Addison Hunter and Ray White South Sydney sold the property.