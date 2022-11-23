Tenders wanted for QLD’s Moranbah Hospital

THE Palaszczuk Government is seeking out tenders as well as a construction partner to commence work on the new Moranbah Hospital in Queensland.

A new Moranbah Hospital was earmarked within Treasurer Cameron Dick’s budget as part of the seven-year $943.5 million Building Rural and Remote Health Program.

It is expected to support 102 construction jobs with completion scheduled by mid-2025 although this is all subject to change pending tender negotiations.

The Moranbah Hospital tender is live on QTenders and closes on 9 December 2022.

Cameron Dick states that the new hospital will be an important addition to the state’s health services.

“The New Moranbah Hospital will be the bricks and mortar proof of our Government’s commitment to supporting Queensland resources communities,” he said.

“The towns of the Bowen Basin deliver for the entire Queensland community through the royalties their mines generate.

“It is only right that those royalties are reinvested in our resources communities.

“With tenders now open, we will start seeing tangible proof of evidence of delivering of better health services for the Moranbah community.”

Regional council mayor of Isaac, Anne Baker says today’s announcement signals the Queensland Government’s intentions to better the health services of the state.

“Council, along with community, have worked hard to advocate for improved access to health services, so we are thrilled with today’s announcement,” Baker said.

“The Moranbah Hospital upgrade will enable the facility to cater for the region well into the future and acting as a regional hub for neighbouring towns.

“The redevelopment will support residents, workers and the heavy industries that operate across the Isaac region with a fit for purpose facility.

“This is going to mean a significant improvement to the emergency department, dedicated mental health care and more specialist services available.”

Mayor Baker says that a number of other key health infrastructure projects in the Bowen Basin area are taking shape.

“A tender process is currently underway for upgrades to the Blackwater Multipurpose Health Service, which will support 68 construction jobs.

“Work is also continuing at pace on the redevelopment of the Emerald Hospital’s emergency department and day surgery, supporting 29 construction jobs.

“It is so important that the health needs of all Queenslanders are met no matter where they live, which is why we’re making these investments into the Bowen Basin.