LAWD add another industry gun to their arsenal

LAWD have added to their growing team with the shrewd appointment of Rob Blain as their new board chairman.

The announcement was made at its National Conference in Brisbane with the highly-experienced Blain pleased to join the developing firm.

“Like LAWD, which continues to evolve its service offering across the property industry, I have strong early connections with agribusiness having been born and bred in the Riverina region of New South Wales,” Blain said.

“I feel fortunate to have been invited by LAWD to take on the role of board chair, in a business that not only leads its field in rural property transactions and valuations, but also has a very strong and growing presence in the development sector and specialised property market.”

Blain has a history of over four decades in the real estate industry, with a number of high-profile non-exec and executive roles across Australia and Asia. He also spent a successful 20 years in Hong Kong leading CBRE Asia-Pacific.

“LAWD is committed to introducing its investors to attractive opportunities and I look forward to working with CEO Enda Foley and his team, many of whom I have worked with before, to achieve successful outcomes for our diverse and growing range of clients,” Blain added.

LAWD was founded in July 2020, but with some of the country’s top professionals within the property sector on board, its reputation has soared to the top. Blain joins a team of 60 professionally qualified team members working across Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

Some of Rob’s diverse experience includes transactions, property and asset management, strategic development, cross border investments and capital raisings.

The experience and business acumen that Blain brings to the company is not lost on LAWD CEO Enda Foley.

“Since inception, LAWD has placed a clear focus on bringing together the right people with the right expertise to create what we believe is a firm of unrivalled quality in specialist property services,” Foley said.

“Today’s announcement of Rob as our new board chair reiterates this commitment to excellence and we now look forward to working closely with him to continue to evolve the LAWD brand and our offering to our clients across the nation.”