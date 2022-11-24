Grants for NSW and WA social housing

THE Big Issue’s Homes for Homes has announced the first four NSW and WA social and affordable housing project recipients in $160,000 worth of grants.

Each project has been granted $40,000 from the initiative which raises funds through voluntary donations from homeowners and renters, with residents registering their property for a tax-deductible donation of 0.1% of the sale price (or rent) to flow to Homes for Homes.

“Homes for Homes is a collaborative solution dedicated to helping to solve homelessness and creating affordable, safe and permanent housing for all. We are incredibly excited to be able to continue our purpose and provide funds to four new projects across WA and NSW,” said Steven Persson, CEO at Homes for Homes.

In NSW the first grant has been awarded to Coffs Harbour Support Services, to repair an underutilised property after extensive hail damage, for people with a disability.

With the Housing Trust in NSW receiving a grant to support the build of units for older women and women with children.

While in WA, Youth Futures will put the grant money into the build of a six-bedroom property to be utilised as short-term crisis accommodation for young people.

“Unless you have a safe place to sleep, you just can’t turn your life around. This grant means the world to us, it will enable us to double our capacity to help house at-risk and vulnerable young people,” said Mark Waite, CEO, Youth Futures WA.

And finally, YWCA in WA has been granted funds to support the transformation of a property into apartments for older women, family violence survivors and women at risk of homelessness.

“Thanks to this grant round, over 190 people on the margins will experience secure housing. With the housing crisis worsening, it’s milestones like these that show the power of community and working together to solve this problem. We especially thank our community of generous donors, the property industry and PEXA for making this grant round happen,” added Persson.

“Our mission at PEXA is to connect people to place, and we are passionate about resolving one of Australia’s largest social issues – homelessness. Homes for Homes is an incredible partner, and PEXA is proud to play a role in extending its grant funding program to reach those most in need,” said Glenn King, group managing director and CEO, PEXA.

The Big Issue’s not-for-profit has now provided more than $1.4 million in grants across 17 projects, resulting in housing being delivered for 293 people.

Homes for Homes is on track to raise more than $1 billion for social and affordable housing projects over the 30 years from its launch in 2015.

Their latest $400,000 grant funding round for social and affordable housing projects opened to providers on 12 September, this time targeting projects in the ACT and Victoria.