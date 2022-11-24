Newmark Bunnings development going ahead

NEWMARK Property REIT’s Bunnings development in Preston will finally move forward, after the dispute over the project was resolved.

Based on a revised program, the Bunnings is now expected to be completed by mid-2023.

Completion of the development in Melbourne’s northern suburbs was repeatedly pushed back, following disputes between the builder and supplier.

Newmark initially pushed the completion date to the December quarter this year, from its original September quarter date, which didn’t prevent the asset from being revalued upwards to $93 million.

The last update on the project moved the completion again, saying that the development may not be finished in FY23 at all.

Newmark’s acquisition of the property is not due to be settled until February next year.

Precluding any unforeseen changes, Newmark REIT Management Limited has affirmed its FY23 distribution guidance of 8.9 to 9.1 CPU.