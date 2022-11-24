Work Club and Woolies commit to 380 St Kilda Rd

MIRVAC has begun works on its $27 million transformation of its 380 St Kilda Road office building in Melbourne, which will include a new Woolworths Metro and Work Club Global.

The major refurbishment will see upgrades delivered to the external façade, the ground place reconfigured to improve connectivity to adjacent parklands, with an activated entrance and new end-of-trip facilities.

“The redevelopment of 380 St Kilda Road will deliver a new era of workplace to this area of Melbourne and we are pleased to be growing our partnerships with both Woolworths and Work Club Global to deliver a vibrant new retail and hospitality offering, across from the city’s beautiful Royal Botanic Garden,” said Andrew Butler, general manager of office at Mirvac.

Work Club Global bringing meeting rooms, retail and function spaces to the ground floor and their premium space and experience offering to level 14.

“Work Club Global has achieved great success at Olderfleet at 477 Collins Street, delivering world-class spaces alongside dining and entertainment venues that have attracted workers and visitors back into the city,” added Butler.

While the new Woolworths Metro will open in the lower ground floor, offering occupants a new level of amenity and convenience, in line with Mirvac’s commitment to providing high-amenity buildings.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to launch a new Woolworths Metro shopping experience in 2024 for our St Kilda customers, complementing the Metro already operating in St Kilda West,” said Justin Nolan, director at Woolworths Metro.

“The new Metro will be tailored to local needs where they can enjoy a wider range of fresh food, convenient meal options, cooking essentials, as well as an easier, faster checkout experience.”

Work Club founder and CEO, Soren Trampedach, noted that in the current workspace landscape workers are looking for more from their offices.

“They want an experience, a place to belong to, somewhere that supports their personal growth journey. The same can be said for organisations who are adapting to rapid market changes and employee expectations,” added Trampedach.

“At Work Club, we’ve learned while developing spaces across Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra that doing so with a people-first mindset helps to foster a heartbeat for the everyday experience of a community – places where serendipitous connections, conversations, stories and inspirations begin and grow through the contributions made by its members.”

The St Kilda development is one of the key projects in Mirvac’s expansive Victorian development pipeline and aligns with the group’s commitment to be net positive water and carbon by 2030.

380 St Kilda Road will maintain its 5.5 Star NABERS Energy and Water ratings and will continue to run on 100% renewable energy, with new electric car and bike charging facilities to be installed.

The office will benefit from its close proximity to Melbourne’s arts precinct and the surrounding excellent public transport links, including the new Anzac Station due for 2025.

Last month, Mirvac announced Campbell Hanan would become the group’s next CEO and managing director, following the announcement of Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz’s retirement.

While the country’s housing downturn has seen the group’s residential lot sales more than halved over September quarter.