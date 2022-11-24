Property industry experts team up

A NEW property business has come into play with Tim Keenan and Fraser Byrne linking up to form Keenan & Byrne Property Sales and Advisory.

The two property experts are aiming to focus a portfolio within Brisbane, Gold Coast and Northern NSW/Byron Bay areas.

Keenan and Byrne have an impressive resume, having led teams to over $2 billion dollars’ worth of sales. The sales of Miles Residences at Kirra Point on the Gold Coast and Bide Residences in Newstead, Brisbane were recent highlights.

With a combined 35 years’ experience, the Keenan and Byrne names come with a solid reputation and they should have no trouble beginning and expanding their client base. The names alone are enough to show what this team is about, and what they have to offer, with relationships with over 700 channel groups including financial planners and accountants.

Director Tim Keenan says that the new firm can bring something else to the table from other companies.

“We see a gap in the market which allows a boutique firm like Keenan & Byrne to assist and support clients from the time they acquire a site all the way through to project settlement,” said Keenan.

“And we are intentionally boutique, personally customising each campaign in accordance with individual financial and project requirements as well as purchaser needs.”

Already having marked an impressive footprint in south-east Queensland, Keenan and Byrne are positive they can become the trusted go-to for new clients.

“We are confident in our abilities to nurture and maintain closeknit relationships and believe this is the way to really bring the most out of the campaigns we embark upon,” Byrne said.

“At Keenan & Byrne, our clients’ trust is earned through our comprehensive analysis, review, crafting, and execution of high performing, measured, and considered strategies for both residential and mixed-use projects.

“We are nimble and dynamic in our approach – qualities we think are critical in today’s ever competing marketplace,” he added.

With a busy decade on its way, fuelled by the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games, Southeast Queensland is on the verge of a boom in the near-future.

“It is expected this lead up will be Southeast Queensland’s most significant period in time. We believe the property market will experience a boom, once interest rates begin to stabilise next year,” said Keenan.