Mirvac achieves the Gold standard

MIRVAC is celebrating their hard work coming to fruition after becoming the first business in Australia to receive a 5 Gold Star iCIRT rating.

The rating is the highest possible to receive from regulated ratings agency Equifax – a global data, analytics and technology company.

Implemented by the NSW to raise building standards and encourage the highest-quality result for the consumer, Mirvac has used it as motivation to achieve this high mark of recognition.

The iCIRT (Independent Construction Industry Rating Tool) is aimed help property buyers assess the capabilities, capacity and ability of a company/developer to produce a quality building.

The assessment process is long however Mirvac has come through the other side with their greatness and efficiency shining through.

Head of Residential at Mirvac, Stuart Penklis is buzzing that Mirvac’s work has culminated in this recognition after five decades of the company in the business.

“We are incredibly proud to be the first, and so far, only, group in Australia to be awarded the highest possible 5 Gold Star rating,” Penklis said.

“Mirvac has consistently delivered a track record of quality development and now our achievement has been endorsed through an independent assessment process. Raising the standard of construction in NSW is critically important to protect purchasers and restore confidence in buying off the plan and newly built apartments.”

As always, Mirvac is in the middle of a number of key projects, including Nine by Mirvac, Green Square, Waterfront in Newstead and Charlton House at Ascot Green at the Brisbane Racing Club. They extended their works into Build-to-Rent projects with their first of the kind set to open in December at LIV Munro in Melbourne.

Brad Walters the head of product and rating services at Equifax congratulated Mirvac on their achievement.

“Equifax is pleased to announce that Mirvac has achieved a 5 Gold Star rating, the highest rating available under iCIRT. Following a detailed, independent and rigorous review, Mirvac were observed to have excelled across each of the six assessment criteria.

“It has been a difficult few years across the construction industry and iCIRT is playing a pivotal role in rebuilding trust and transparency in the sector. It is important to recognise those that have and continue to demonstrate a high level of resilience and reliability in the delivery of trustworthy built assets,” Walters added.

Echoing the pride of Stuart Penklis is Mirvac’s general manager of design management and construction, Jason Vieusseux who says the rating sums up the company’s all-round effort.

“Even in the current climate where there are enormous pressures on construction due to wet weather, constrained supply chains and workforce shortages, we never cut corners,” said Vieusseux.

“That uncompromising approach to construction quality has enabled us to retain and attract the very best construction professionals and work with experienced subcontractors who take pride in their workmanship and the finished products we deliver.”