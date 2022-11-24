Rated REITs can withstand asset value declines

MOODY’S Investors Service’s rated Australian real estate investment trusts have sufficient buffers to withstand macroeconomic weakness and are expected to maintain their credit quality over the next 12 to 18 months, according to the firm.

In a new research report, Moody’s Investors Service vice president Saranga Ranasinghe said rising interest rates, inflation and possible asset value declines all pose as credit negative threats, but rated companies have buffers.

“We expect rated Australian real estate investment trusts (AREITs) to maintain their credit quality over the next 12-18 months despite a difficult operating environment. Rated AREITs benefit from favourable lease structures, good quality assets, strong balance sheets and excellent liquidity,” she said.

“EBITDA/interest coverage and debt/assets gearing will weaken. But rated companies will remain within their loan covenants and rating thresholds.”

Funding constraints are expected to weigh on the execution of large development pipelines.

The industrial sector, which has been running hot throughout the pandemic, remains the best positioned as drivers are expected to remain in place for some time.

“Demand for industrial assets continues to outstrip supply. Occupancy will remain at high levels with improving rental growth. E-commerce growth, logistics and supply-chain solutions, and changing inventory management will drive demand,” Ranasinghe said.

“We do not expect these structural changes to reverse over the next 18 months.”

Rated industrial AREITs that stand to benefits include Goodman Australia Industrial Partnership, Goodman Group, Charter Hall Prime Industrial Fund, Centuria Industrial REIT, and the industrial segments of the rated diversified AREITs.

While workplace flexibility and strong supply will weigh on office fundamentals, the flight to quality will support rated AREITs. Vacancy rates remain high and are set to weaken given new supply in the next 12 months.

Still, the GPT Group, Mirvac and Dexus – the rated AREITs with the largest office exposure – have high-quality assets with stronger and larger tenants, staggered lease maturities and leases that mostly have built-in rental escalations. Moody’s Investors Service expects them to maintain flat or slightly positive like-for-like rental growth, though above-average lease incentives over the next 12 months will keep effective rents low.

Meanwhile, retail landlords’ income growth will continue over the next 12 months despite weaker consumer sentiment. Cyclical factors such as weakness in consumer sentiment on the back of falling house prices, lower discretionary income because of inflation and higher interest rates will weigh on the retail sector. But rental income will grow on strong occupancy, improved releasing spreads, and rent reviews either linked to CPI or on a fixed basis,” Ranasinghe said.

“Recovery of central business district assets, especially in Sydney and Melbourne, will be limited because of lower office utilization during the work week.”