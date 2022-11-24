Subscribe now

SC Capital and Abu Dhabi authority team up for US$2bn data centre

SINGAPORE-headquartered private equity real estate fund manager, SC Capital Partners, is launching a data centre investment programme with a subsidiary of ADIA, targeting Australia and Asia Pacific.

SC Capital Partners has now secured commitments for the new mandate from the wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), with the capacity to scale up to US$2 billion of equity.

The programme will target data centre investments across the Asia Pacific, particularly looking at Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Australia.

The launch of the programme comes after the fund manager announced its establishment of d a pan-Asian data centre platform subsidiary, SC Zeus Data Centers, back in March this year.

“This new programme complements our existing pan-Asian opportunistic strategy and allows us to significantly scale up our data centre capabilities and platform in the fastest developing data centre region in the world,” said Suchad Chiaranussati, chairman and founder of SC Capital Partners.

SC Zeus Data Centers will also be the operating partner for the new programme and the programme offering the opportunity to invest alongside SC Capital Partners’ existing pan-Asian opportunistic strategy.

“SC Zeus Data Centers is assembling a healthy pipeline of projects and will expeditiously implement our strategy of delivering best in class, efficient and sustainable data centres for our partners,” said Joe Gooi, CEO of SC Zeus Data Centers.

ADIA is also investing into SC Capital Partners’ pan-Asian opportunistic investment strategy.

“We are confident that this programme with ADIA will enhance our speed to market during this exciting phase of the growing data centre sector in Asia Pacific,” concluded Gooi.

