APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Industrial

Noosaville, QLD

Three industrial lots in Noosa have sold for $7.3 million, marking a record-breaking price for the Sunshine Coast, according to the selling agents, as demand strengthens amid a tightening debt market and rising construction costs.

The three 2,000 sqm lots, located at 5-13 Production Street, have been purchased by an owner occupier from outside of the Noosa region and will be used for their own business. The sale price represented a rate of $1,197 per sqm.

CBRE’s Louisa Blennerhassett and Matt Marenko managed the sale on behalf of private vendors. The expression of interest campaign received 120 enquiries and eight offers.

“We had a range of enquiries, primarily from Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, looking for industrial unit development sites in the area. We have seen strong results from small unit developments in the region, and many developers saw the scarcity of the land as an incredible opportunity,” Blennerhassett said.

“A smaller number of enquiries were from owner occupiers for either part of or the whole site.

“Noosa stands on its own in terms of results given the dynamics of supply and demand in the region. Rising construction costs were a consideration for some of our purchasers, however, the more experienced developers could see the long-term upside of this location.”

Smithfield, NSW

Vulkan Engineering has leased a 1250 sqm building in Sydney’s western suburbs.

The company committed to a four-year term on a net rent of $160 per sqm. Coutts Wetherill Park did the deal for a private investor.

Retail

Adelaide, SA

Rapidly expanding cajun seafood chain Kickin’Inn has leased their first of an expected 10 stores in Adelaide at 107 Wright Street.

Owned by Ravi Singh and Sami Karras, the company spent three years developing its own original cajun signature sauces and Louisiana-inspired dishes and currently operates 14 shops across NSW, Victoria, Queensland and the ACT. It a vision of opening 100 restaurants across Australia by 2030.

JLL leasing agent Victoria Everett said the Chinatown location of this first South Australia restaurant, was requested by their social media followers. It is set to open in early January.

The chain provides aprons and gloves for patrons to eat their meals with their fingers from paper tablecloths.

Mount Waverley, VIC

A small shop in Melbourne’s south east has sold for $832,000.

The 70 sqm building at 4 Andrew Street has been occupied by Giva Hair & Beauty and traded on a yield of 2.2%.

Gorman Allard Shelton sold the property.