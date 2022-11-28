Rare as hen’s teeth office sells for over $18k per sqm

A THREE-level freehold building in the Melbourne CBD’s east end has sold for $5.265 million in one of the few transactions to take place in the price range in 2022, which has seen values of freestanding properties leap by 33%.

The sale reflects a building rate of $18,345 per sqm, which according to the JLL selling agents is the strongest pure office sale for the year as buyers compete strongly to secure prime Melbourne CBD assets amongst a shortage of available opportunities to purchase.

JLL’s Nick Peden, Josh Rutman and MingXuan Li handled the sale of 27 Windsor Place on behalf of the local, the Helen Macpherson Smith Trust, owner who had owned the property for 11 years. During the period of their ownership, the property has almost doubled in value.

The three-level office building of 287 sqm is set on a site of 123 sqm and was sold with vacant possession. The building represents one of only two buildings with a Windsor Place address.

Local and interstate investors and owner occupiers were the key buyer groups during the campaign, with the eventual purchaser being a local owner occupier who intends moving into the building.

“The scarcity factor of limited purchase opportunities within the Melbourne CBD is driving strong demand from the market and buyer confidence is building for Melbourne CBD assets,” Peden said.

Only 16 Melbourne CBD freehold properties in the $5 million to $50 million range have sold so far in 2022.

Despite the increase in interest rates and inflated CBD office vacancy, the CBD has seen a 33.08% increase in building value rates and a 28.76% increase in land value rates.

The average building value rate for office buildings is $12,311 per sqm and for retail properties it is $18,697 per sqm.

The average land value rate across the board is $51,223 per sqm, according to JLL data.