AND FINALLY

Evans to lead PCA Vic

THE Property Council’s Victorian division has promoted Cath Evans to the role of executive director permanently, having stepped in on an interim basis after her predecessor left in controversial circumstances.

Evans, a company director and former legal executive, joined the organisation in an interim capacity in September. Danni Hunter had left the post a month earlier after allegedly making racially insensitive remarks at an industry awards night in June.

Property Council chief executive, Ken Morrison said Evans’ appointment follows an extensive search process and that he was she would be continuing with the organisation.

“Cath brings extensive corporate and advocacy experience to the Property Council and I am delighted that she will now be joining the executive team on a permanent basis,” Morrison said.

Evans has been a practicing litigation lawyer and CEO/COO of large ASX-listed professional services firms, operating in both Australia and the UK. She is also a company director and currently chairs an NFP board for an organisation providing family violence and homelessness services.

Evans said she was looking forward to representing an industry that is the biggest employer in Victoria.

“This is an important time, with the Andrews government re-elected in its own right and some significant economic and social challenges facing the state,” Evans said.

“Providing affordable housing, increasing industrial land supply and improving the process for greater efficiency in planning and CBD renewal are all important areas where the industry can partner with government to deliver better outcomes.”

