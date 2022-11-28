Auction clearance rates hold above 60pc

NATIONAL clearance rates were up again this week, hitting 60.9%, while activity saw a slight tempering and value slid.

According to the latest figures from Domain, nationally there were 1,905 auctions listed, up from the previous weeks 1,861, with 1,329 auctions taking place down from 1,611 the week before.

At 60.9%, the national clearance rate was up from the previous week’s 56.2%, with 809 properties selling at auction down from 906 in the week prior, with 238 properties withdrawn, up from 203.

While the margin is closing, the clearance rate was is still down from 64.3% in the same week last year.

The total value sold for the week was $663.5 million, with houses bringing in an auction median of $1,225,000 and units at $810,000.

The total value was down on last week’s $755.5 million, with the auction median for houses improving from $1,120,000 and for units from $805,000.

Compared to the same week last year, the total value sold was down significantly from $2763.1 million, the house auction median at $1,380,000 and the unit auction median at $840,500.

In Sydney the clearance rate was down from 63.6% to 61.7%, with 540 reported auctions, 137 withdrawals and 33 properties selling.

This was for a total value sold of $303.7 million, or an auction median of $1,600,000 for houses and $1,042,500 for units.

In Melbourne the clearance rate was up from 54.6% to 60.5%, with 626 reported auctions, 81 withdrawals and 379 properties selling.

This was for a total value sold of $277.8 million, or an auction median of $1,041,000 for houses and $666,250 for units.

While in Adelaide, the clearance rate was back to sitting well above the national average at 69%, with 65 auctions reported, eight withdrawals and 45 properties sold, for $41,277,500 in total sales and a median of $966,000.

In Brisbane the clearance rate was improved but still below the national average at 55%, with 42 auctions reported, five withdrawals and 14 sold, for $23,926,000 in value and a median of $1,350,000.

Finally, Canberra was also improved with a clearance rate of 52%, with 56 auctions reported, seven withdrawals and 29 properties sold for a total value of $16,6715,000 and a median of $935,000.