Prestige real estate prices tipped to cool

PRICES for luxury homes and mansions around the globe will rise by about 2% in 2023, but the growth is a downgrade on previous forecasts as the prime residential market transitions from a seller’s to a buyer’s market, while Sydney was rated among the top five cities for most likely home purchases by ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

Prime prices would need to fall by 30% to 40% in some cities for prices to return to their pre-pandemic levels of 2019, according to Knight Frank’s Prime Residential Forecast for 2023.

Across the 25 cities tracked, Knight Frank expects prime prices to rise by 2.0% on average in 2023, down from the 2.7% predicted six months ago. Despite the slowdown, aggregate growth in 2023 would still be higher than that recorded in six of the last 10 years.

Dubai leads the prime price forecast for 2023 with 13.5% annual growth, while European cities including Dublin, Madrid, Lisbon and Paris rank highly with 4% tipped, as it is for Los Angeles – where a mansion tax is being considered for homes about $5 million – and Singapore. Miami is tipped for 5% growth.

Singaporean high-net-worth individuals are the most optimistic about price growth in the their market in 2023, with 86% expecting a price increase. In the US that figure is 66% and in China 64% – although 30% of Chinese respondents are expecting a fall – while 59% of UK respondents are expecting a rise.

Meanwhile, Melbourne is tipped to see a 1% fall, down from 7% growth forecast a year ago, and Sydney’s updated forecast of 0% annual change is a decrease from the 9% tipped at the end of 2021. The city was rated among the top five cities for most likely home purchases in the next one to two years by ultra-high-net-worth individuals, behind London, New York, Dubai and Singapore.

Michelle Ciesielski, head of residential research at Knight Frank, said that although Sydney luxury residential sales (sales of $3 million and above) volumes were 7% higher in the second quarter of 2022, volumes tapered back in the third quarter by 24%.

She said this is likely to continue as heading towards the NSW state election in March.

“This lower sales volume will continue to impact price growth momentum in 2023, but interestingly, active prime residential listings remain low at a time when not much is being built, so we’re expecting Sydney’s prime price growth to pick up again by 2024.

“Lingering travel restrictions are still creating much lower prime residential viewings in Sydney from international buyers despite being an attractive safe haven to many. However, geopolitical tensions looming and the firm stance on keeping COVID-19 at bay in some Asian markets continues to curb activity.”

Ciesielski said the currency play for many international buyers is as favourable now, as it was leading into the pandemic, but the recent doubling of FIRB fees by the federal government is a significant hurdle when considering this top-end of the residential market. Foreign purchasers buying a residential property worth $1 million will now be slugged an application fee of $13,200.

Erin van Tuil, Knight Frank’s head of residential, said Australian private wealth clients are increasingly agile once again and spending time preparing to shield any potential turbulence from global headwinds and tackling the impact of increased living costs and rising mortgage rates for their business activities.

“Many clients have already factored in part of this risk by spending the best part of the last two years building and rebalancing their domestic property portfolios.

“We still see strong underlying opportunities for the Sydney prime residential market over the coming year, such as the volatility in alternative assets including the stock market and cryptocurrency; the significant government investment in transport infrastructure starting to take shape; and the opportunity to create better smart technology homes.”

Elsewhere, London and Seoul are at the bottom of the rankings with 3% falls tipped for 2023. New York’s 2% forecast is lower than 2022 but remains above the rate of prime price growth of nine of the past 10 years.

Auckland is set for a steady year after prime residential prices fell 14% in 2022.