HDR wins healthcare design briefs

HDR has been appointed to design three innovative healthcare projects across the eastern seaboard and both the private and public sector.

HDR will act as the lead design firm in the delivery of the Victorian Health Building Authority’s 10 new community hospitals across the state, Health Infrastructure’s Rouse Hill Hospital investment in NSW and Macquarie Health Corporation’s Minchinbury Community Hospital Development, also in NSW.

The Victorian Health Building Authority $675 million Community Hospital Program will provide people who are not critically unwell with greater access to a range health services closer to home, while also alleviating pressure on major hospitals.

HDR will work in collaboration with DesignInc on the project, designing the hospitals, which will be located near major population areas including developments, upgrades and expansions to existing sites in Eltham, Emerald Hill, Point Cook, City of Whittlesea, Craigieburn, Phillip Island, Sunbury, Cranbourne, Pakenham and Torquay.

Meanwhile the $300 million Rouse Hill Hospital, will be designed with an emphasis on innovation and technology, to meet the needs of the growing northwestern Sydney Community.

The Rouse Hill Hospital will also connect back into the existing HDR-designed town centre, public transport and pedestrian networks in the area.

“Across the planning, design and delivery process, we will place the patient, community and staff experience at the centre, all while considering how the environment will interact with the end user,” said Joe Mihaljević, director of health at HDR, NSW.

“For example, the permeability of the ground floor plane will connect the activity of the new Rouse Hill Hospital with the landscape provided by the site and imbue a sense of openness, healing, and connection to Country and community.”

Finally, Macquarie Health Corporations has announced HDR as the designer for its Minchinbury Community Hospital Redevelopment in western Sydney.

The privately owned, multifunctional health and wellness facility will provide specialist clinical and diagnostic services, with a focus on mental health, wellness, rehabilitation, surgical and urgent care.

“The pandemic has expedited innovations in healthcare across the globe. We are proud to be leveraging our global knowledge base and channelling our local expertise into innovative design solutions that deliver new models of care across our eastern seaboard,” said Cate Cowlishaw, managing principal at HDR.

Back in August, Denton Corker Marshall + HDR, in collaboration with Arcadia Landscape Architecture and Aileen Sage, won out at a design competition to design a new health, research and education facility in the Sydney Biomedical Accelerator.