Inflation eases but construction costs jump by 20pc

OVER the year to October the Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained high with 6.9% in annual movement, despite tempering slightly from September’s 7.3% bump.

According to the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), the monthly CPI indicator was largely driven up by a 20.4% increase for new dwellings, 11.8% for fuel and a 9.4% rise for fruit and vegetables.

“High levels of building construction activity and ongoing shortages of labour and materials contributed to the rise in new dwellings” said Michelle Marquardt, head of price statistics at ABS.

With the federal government’s cut to the fuel excise ending on 29 September 2022, the fuel tax rate of 46 cents per litre was reinstated enabling the price increase of automotive fuel to outpace September’s 10.1%.

On the other hand categories such as food and non-alcoholic beverages saw an easing in annual price increases, from 9.6% in September to 8.9% in October.

Likewise, while fruit and vegetables were one of the main contributors to the high CPI, increases were down significantly from September’s 17.4%.

Holiday travel and accommodation prices also saw a significant moderation, with the annual rise dropping from 12.6% in September to 3.7% in October.

This month also marked the introduction of updated CPI weighting patterns, with this year’s annual reweight having a larger impact than typically seen, due to major changes in spending over 2021 and 2022.

“This is important to ensure the CPI basket remains up to date and representative of current spending by households, particularly when capturing the changes to spending patterns since COVID-19,” said Marquardt.

For example, if the ABS was still using the previous weights, the annual movement of the CPI indicator for October would have been 7.1%, rather than 6.9%.

Meanwhile, October also saw a 6.0% fall in total dwelling approvals, after an 8.1% decrease in September.

Over the month private sector dwellings excluding houses fell 11.3% to 5,781 and private sector houses were down 2.2% to 9,430.

The trend estimate for total dwelling approvals was flat over October, after a minor 0.5% rise in the previous month.

“Despite the decline in approvals in recent months, they are yet to reflect the adverse impact of rate rises that commenced in May 2022,” noted Tom Devitt, economist at HIA.

“Building approvals have been sustained in recent months by the record number of home sales prior to the first increase in the cash rate that still haven’t been approved, much less commenced construction.”

Total dwelling approvals saw the sharpest fall in NSW over the month, at 18.8%, followed closely by Queensland with an 18.7% fall and Tasmania with 10.5%.

Meanwhile South Australia saw the biggest increase at 17.6%, followed by Victoria with 5.8% and Western Australia with 5.7%.

For private sector houses, approvals saw the biggest drop in Queensland at 13.8% and Western Australia with a far smaller 0.4% decline.

While in seasonably adjusted terms Victoria was up by 1.1%, NSW by 0.2% and South Australia by 0.2%.

“Sales in and financing of new homes have fallen significantly in recent months, but this is yet to flow through to the number of homes gaining council approval,” added Devitt.

“The full impact of the rate rise will not be observed in approvals data until 2023 when the pool of earlier sales is exhausted.”

The value of new residential buildings was down 2.7% to $6,685 million, with the total value of residential buildings was down 2.1% to $7,747 million.

At the same time while the value of total building fell 0.2% over the month to $12,65 million, the value of non-residential building was up 2.6% to $4,910 million.

Alterations and additions to residential buildings also remained in the positive, with a 1.4% increase in value to $1,062 million.

“Affordability constraints in the detached market, combined with tight rental markets and returning overseas migrants, students and tourists, are set to support demand for more affordable, higher density living,” concluded Devitt.

“This means the multi-units market is set to continue strengthening in the face of higher interest rates and a cooling detached market.