Vic’s largest wind farm secures green finance

THE Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) and lenders from Australia, Asia and Europe are funding construction of a $2 billion wind farm near Geelong that will be Victoria’s largest.

The government-owned CEFC is tipping in $175 million for the Golden Plains Wind Farm in Rokewood, which is its single-largest investment in a wind project.

TagEnergy will build the 756 megawatt stage one of the wind farm, which will feature 122 turbines and is expected to start producing green energy in the first quarter of 2025. When both stages of the Golden Plains Wind Farm are complete, the 1,300 megawatt project will provide green electricity to more than 750,000 households, the equivalent of every home in regional Victoria.

As well as the CEFC funding, there is $1.8 billion of private sector capital. That includes equity from TagEnergy and debt from Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, Bank of China, Japanese bank Mizuho, Germany’s state-owned KfW, and the Danish Credit Export Agency EKF.

“Australia has a significant opportunity to harness renewable energy to green the grid and decarbonise the economy, and we believe we have an important role to play in supporting our clients to accelerate the net-zero transition,” said Sally Reid, CBA’s executive general manager, global client solutions..

Neil Fraser, executive director of natural resources and energy at CBA, said, “The transaction marks an important milestone in the evolution of Australia’s renewable energy sector, as the project reached financial close without power purchase agreements”.

“The electricity sector has had a challenging year and the need for new generation of this scale has never been greater.

“TagEnergy has worked with banks to establish an innovative financing structure which ultimately facilitated the project closing on a fully merchant basis — a rarity in the Australian market.”

Franck Woitiez, TagEnergy’s chief executive, said the mega-project will help accelerate the clean energy transition while bringing economic benefits to the local community.

“TagEnergy is proud to bring our expertise in large scale developments to drive this crucial project. Financial close for stage one is a major milestone for the Golden Plains Wind Farm and our commitment to the Australian market as we work with our partners to help realise Victoria’s and Australia’s renewable energy ambitions.”