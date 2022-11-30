Office yields expand, Bayley Stuart buys asset on 6pc yield

MELBOURNE-based commercial property investment manager, Bayley Stuart, has purchased a modern five-level office building in East Melbourne for $51,785,000.

The office at 289 Wellington Parade South comprises 5,526sqm of net lettable area, with a rooftop terrace and 58 basement carparks and a strong lease profile anchored by Arthur J Gallagher & Co and government and corporate tenants.

Daniel Wolman, Matt Stagg, Oliver Hay and Leon Ma from Colliers’ Melbourne City Sales team brokered the sale on behalf of Harmony Property Investments, with the sale price representing a capital value of $9,365/sqm.

“The transaction demonstrates long-term investor confidence in high quality and well located Melbourne CBD and City Fringe office assets despite the current rising interest rate environment,” said Wolman, head of investment services at Colliers, Victoria.

The sale also reflects a passing yield under 4.50%, which will revert to around 6.0% when fully leased.

“289 Wellington Parade South received strong domestic and international buyer interest because the precinct is underpinned by State Government Victoria, which has attracted major investment and development including 32 Flinders Street, Melbourne (GPT Funds Management), 30 Flinders Street (Time & Place), 21 Spring Street (Cbus Property) and 85 Spring Street (Pelligra Group),” added Wolman.

The sale comes as Benjamin Martin-Henry from Pacific with Real Capital Analytics, reports a minor increase in office sales values, as investors continued to chase the asset type despite ongoing debates surrounding their future viability.

The East Melbourne property benefits from its placement on the fringe of the Melbourne CBD, particularly the East End office precinct and Spring Street State Government precinct.

“289 Wellington Parade South is a high-quality modern asset that was ahead of its time with environmentally sustainable design features, exclusive terraces and a rooftop space with outstanding views, and extremely attractive East Melbourne location, just moments from the CBD while in tranquil leafy surrounds,” said Andrew MacGillivray, managing director at Bayley Stuart.

“The asset is in line with our focus on flight-to-quality modern office assets in attractive CBD fringe locations.”

Additionally the asset sits directly adjacent to the proposed Treasury Square development, which is set to span over one hectare and three new towers.

“The fundamentals of the property remain as true today as ever, being its premium location, quality of build, consistent ability to attract and retain strong tenant covenants, not to mention the future upside upon activation of the Treasury Square precinct,” said Lloyd Ioannou, director of Harmony Property Investments’ Melbourne Office.

For Bayley Stuart, this new asset will complement the other Melbourne fringe office buildings across its portfolio, including the brand new 600 Church Street and 1 Gordon Street in Cremorne.