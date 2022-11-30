One Global unveils $450m triple treat for Macquarie Park

ONE Global Residences & Resorts is planning a $450 million three-tower development, after splashing $81 million on adjoining sites in Macquarie Park.

Launched by Iwan Sunito back in August, the new development company snapped up the land parcel which spans 6,974sqm across six adjoining blocks at 7-11 Lachlan Avenue and 157-159 Herring Road.

The site is earmarked for a “signature selection” premium residential development with a gross realisation of $450 million, to comprise 270 large apartments, a 100-room luxury boutique hotel and specialised premium retail.

“The Macquarie Park site is ideally located for residential apartments as it is within easy walking distance to Macquarie University, the recently expanded Macquarie Centre and Macquarie Park Metro Station,” said Iwan Sunito, chairman and CEO at One Global Residences & Resorts.

Sunito, who is also the chairman and CEO of Crown Group, added that this would mark the first of many acquisitions planned for the group in 2023.

“The platform has been specifically established to work with funds and financial institutions in stand-alone joint ventures,” said Sunito.

“As the first of many acquisitions, the Macquarie Park site is a significant investment which we plan to deliver a truly extraordinary residential offering to the market, unlike anything else currently available in Sydney.”

Stuart Fox from Savills facilitated the sale, which he named as the largest collective sale in the country this year, will all six adjoining blocks settling on the same day.

“This was a very unique offering for Macquarie Park providing future residents within this development the opportunity to live within 300 metres of Macquarie University, Macquarie Centre, Macquarie Railway Station and the Macquarie Bus Interchange,” said Fox, director at Savills.

“Also significant is the site’s 77 existing apartments which will remain tenanted until a DA is achieved later this year.”

The development will include a shared concierge and premium community facilities, offering residents access to hotel-style services, including 24-hour food and beverages.

Meanwhile the location will also offer residents plenty of amenities, with Macquarie Park set to become Australia’s fourth largest CBD by 2030.

By 2030, the suburb’s current working population of 40,000 is expected to double, with its 850,00sqm of commercial space potentially to reach more than two million square metres.

“Macquarie Park has become one of Sydney’s fastest growing and most desirable suburbs to live, work, study and shop, largely due to its sheer abundance of amenities, universities, shopping centres and transport options,” added Cox.

“The changing face of Macquarie Park from the light industrial and commercial centre to a mixed-use core, has seen the demand for residences close to employment centres and transport connections skyrocket over the past two to three years.”

One Global Residences & Resorts is anticipated to hit the market in 2023.