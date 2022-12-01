APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of social infrastructure and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Retail

Forest Hill, VIC

Chemist Warehouse has turned from tenant to owner occupier in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs, buying a property it has occupied since 2007 for $2.72 million.

The pharmacy chain has just renewed their occupancy with a new lease for a further term of five years with a five-year option on a net annual rental of $87,915.

The single-level building provides space of 341 sqm on a site area of 373 sqm with prominent street frontage of 11.43 metres.

Gray Johnson agent Rory White sold the property and said he was initially expecting $2 million plus. Four bidders competed for the property at the auction.

Privately owned Chemist Warehouse occupies over 300 stores nationally.

Windsor, QLD

In Brisbane’s inner north, a private investor has paid $2.85 million for a 1078 sqm showroom. The multi-tenanted property at 201 Lutwyche Road includes a gym amongst its occupants and it brings total net annual rent of $175,000 plus outgoings and GST.

First National Commercial did the deal.

Social Infrastructure

Greenslopes, QLD

A boutique developer will start work on a $25 million speculative medical project opposite Greenslopes Private Hospital next year, after acquiring an inner south Brisbane site for $6 million.

Bekaa Group managing director Ronnie Tarabay bought the three lots at 68, 70 and 72 Hunter Street, and will soon submit plans to Brisbane City Council for a five-level, 3,000 sqm medical development on the 1,919 sqm site.

Ray White Commercial sold the site.

It will be Bekaa’s second medical project after it bought a five-lot corner site in Upper Mount Gravatt and built the $35 million South City Medical precinct. The four-level, 4,228 sqm development with two basement car parks was strata titled and Tarabay sold parts of it for $13.7 million.

Industrial

Mulgrave, VIC

A warehouse within a tightly held industrial estate in Melbourne’s south east has sold at auction for $1,640,000, with the vendor netting a tidy profit in just a year and a half of ownership.

Located within Nexus Business Park, 19/35 Dunlop Road attracted over 80 enquiries received with four bidders competing for the property on auction day.

Agents Jarrod Moran and David Napoleone of CVA said the property was sold to its current vendor in May 2021 and was re-sold for a 24% growth in the 18-month period.