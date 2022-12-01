Blackoak’s West Perth office makeover pays off

BLACKOAK Capital’s multi-million dollar refurbishment of a West Perth office building has paid dividends, with the asset now fully leased to a range of ASX-listed, national and international tenants.

Blackoak acquired the 146 Colin Street building from CBH Super Fund in 2018 and after investing $4 million on a complete refurbishment the building is projected to achieve a 5.5 Star NABERS rating, and has end-of-trip facilities, landscaping and outdoor amenity, refurbished bathrooms and lift lobbies, an on-site café, rooftop solar array installation and a parking ratio of one bay per 70 sqm.

The building is now full, too. Tenants include Pilbara Minerals over 1,800 sqm, Allen & Overy Law Firm (550 sqm), Clemenger subsidiary Marketforce (610 sqm), Alyka Marketing (330 sqm), and MBS Insurance (200 sqm).

Cushman & Wakefield leasing agents Mark Clapham and Harry Wise, said one of the unique features of the leasing campaign was that the building was fully leased without any speculative fit-outs having been complete.

“This is a true testament to the CBD quality level of refurbishment in a market where 80% of the transactions are either completed with an existing or new speculative fit-out in place,” Clapham said.

“146 Colin Street is one of the very few buildings in Perth that didn’t employ a speculative fit-out leasing strategy to move the space, and as result has attracted a much higher calibre of national and international tenants.”

The building attracted a range of tenants largely from older existing West Perth assets. Marketforce’s relocation marked the company’s first move in over 39 years.

“Every office building is approached as a long-term investment where we look to deliver an occupational solution for our customers that lasts beyond the initial lease term,” said David Zimmermann, Blackoak Capital CEO.