Subscribe now

My account

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

Blackoak’s West Perth office makeover pays off

By
Share
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

BLACKOAK Capital’s multi-million dollar refurbishment of a West Perth office building has paid dividends, with the asset now fully leased to a range of ASX-listed, national and international tenants.

Blackoak acquired the 146 Colin Street building from CBH Super Fund in 2018 and after investing $4 million on a complete refurbishment the building is projected to achieve a 5.5 Star NABERS rating, and has end-of-trip facilities, landscaping and outdoor amenity, refurbished bathrooms and lift lobbies, an on-site café, rooftop solar array installation and a parking ratio of one bay per 70 sqm.

The building is now full, too. Tenants include Pilbara Minerals over 1,800 sqm, Allen & Overy Law Firm (550 sqm), Clemenger subsidiary Marketforce (610 sqm), Alyka Marketing (330 sqm), and MBS Insurance (200 sqm).

Cushman & Wakefield leasing agents Mark Clapham and Harry Wise, said one of the unique features of the leasing campaign was that the building was fully leased without any speculative fit-outs having been complete.

“This is a true testament to the CBD quality level of refurbishment in a market where 80% of the transactions are either completed with an existing or new speculative fit-out in place,” Clapham said.

“146 Colin Street is one of the very few buildings in Perth that didn’t employ a speculative fit-out leasing strategy to move the space, and as result has attracted a much higher calibre of national and international tenants.”

The building attracted a range of tenants largely from older existing West Perth assets. Marketforce’s relocation marked the company’s first move in over 39 years.

“Every office building is approached as a long-term investment where we look to deliver an occupational solution for our customers that lasts beyond the initial lease term,” said David Zimmermann, Blackoak Capital CEO.

Share
Related posts
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

Curtis York HQ puts up no vacancy sign

By
CURTIS York has fully leased its five-storey commercial building at 390 Malvern Road in…
Read more
Share
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASINGSUSTAINABILITY

Real I.S. signs its largest-ever green lease with Aus govt

By
THE federal government has extended its lease over 19,000 sqm in the Melbourne CBD, owned by Real…
Read more
Share
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASINGREAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS & FUNDS

Charter Hall nabs National Australia to 60 King William

By
IN a shot in the arm to Adelaide’s office market, NAB has made a 10-year pre-commitment to take up…
Read more
Share

Home buyers set sail for The Gateway RBA governor apologises to Aussies over rate hikes AXA backs social and affordable build-to-rent housing El Questro returned to Traditional Owners FIRST HOME BUYERS FEELING COST OF LIVING PRESSURE Australia’s most affordable inner suburb for under $1m Talking property WITH Benjamin Martin-Henry LA DOLCE VITA, ITALIAN TOWN OFFERING 30K EUROS TO MOVE THERE