Curtis York HQ puts up no vacancy sign

CURTIS York has fully leased its five-storey commercial building at 390 Malvern Road in Melbourne’s Prahran, ahead of practical completion.

The customisable new office spaces range between 200sqm and 300sqm, with Curtis York co-founders and directors, Nick Peters and James Way, targeting businesses seeking out premium space on the city’s fringe.

“The city fringe market has become highly desirable as businesses seek new office space in thriving neighbourhoods that are accessible and vibrant,” said Way.

“Location is obviously something we look for as a priority, and we found the perfect spot in Prahran to deliver our first commercial asset.”

Tenants include Monark Property Partners, who were secured on a six-year term ahead of construction commencing, as well as long term leases with global creative design agency Binyan Studios, and tech company mod.io.

While Curtis York itself will occupy the fourth level of the Idle Architecture Studio-designed building, which includes a communal rooftop.

Built by Coben, the property also includes interior design by Amanda Blazey across the 860sqm of total lettable area, which features flexible floor plates, open plan layouts, break-out spaces and quiet rooms.

“The flexible floorplates allow our tenants to design spaces that are fit for purpose, facilitate collaboration and enhance the ability to attract quality talent,” added Way.

Curtis York is also due to complete its second commercial development, the Kennon Studio-designed and Coben-built 19 Cubitt Street in Cremorne, in December this year.

“We know what we’re developing is suited to forward thinking businesses who are taking into consideration the benefits of a flexible and attractive office in the city fringe, and we know that because we fit into that category ourselves,” concluded Way.