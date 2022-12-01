Happy hour continues for pubs sector

IN one of the largest pub sales of FY23 so far, JLL Hotels & Hospitality have sold the Rydalmere Tavern and Chelsea Hotel in a combined circa $100 million deal.

The transaction sees Rod Salmon selling his Rydalmere Tavern asset and acquiring the Chelsea Hotel in Chatswood.

Salmon initially established the Rydalmere Tavern after snapping up two adjoining Victoria Road commercial properties in 2017, before repositioning the assets into a a mixed-use hospitality offering.

The tavern includes a ground floor restaurant and two first-floor commercial tenants, Totally Workwear and Plus Fitness Gym, who will offer the new private owners a substantial net rental income for the remainder of their lease terms.

John Musca and Ben McDonald from JLL Hotels & Hospitality managed the deal.

“Situated on over 3,000sqm of land and offering genuine value-add/development potential, 30 gaming machine entitlements and being the recent recipient of a 4am extended trading approval in June this year, Rydalmere Tavern has the potential to be one of Western Sydney’s key destination venues as the area continues to evolve,” said McDonald, senior vice president at JLL.

“Already a highly ranked gaming venue, the chance to acquire assets underpinned by growing underlying cashflows at this premium end of the market is rapidly diminishing as a result of widespread asset consolidation. Combine that with over $400k in net passive income from the commercial tenancies, the underlying development scope plus sought-after geographical location and we think the result speaks for itself.”

Meanwhile, Gallagher Hotel Management offloaded the Chelsea Hotel, which had price expectations of $30 million plus, offering 30 gaming machine entitlements, a bistro, bistro bar and public bar in a high density location sitting across from the entrance to Chatswood Station.

The deal comes after a massive week for hotel asset transactional activity for JLL Hotels, with more than $350 million selling or in the final stages of negotiation.

Building on the team’s $1.2 billion in assets exchanged across 78 transaction in 2023 so far.

“The perpetual nature of hotel cashflows in key markets have shown their unrelenting ability to perform despite changing economic conditions,” concluded Musca, managing director at JLL Hotels.

“Long term hotel investors continue to seek out assets offering value accretive characteristics for existing portfolio’s, and we expect that to continue in 2023 despite a moving macro-economic environment.”