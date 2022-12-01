Ingenia CFO moving on

AFTER six years as CFO, Scott Noble announced he is leaving Ingenia Communities Group at the end of the year to pursue other opportunities.

Having joined Ingenia in April 2017, Noble has built a high performing finance team and overseen financial growth at the group, which grew from a market capitalization of less than $0.5 billion to $1.7 billion.

“Scott leaves the Group with our best wishes for his future and our thanks for his commitment to Ingenia over some incredibly challenging and busy years,” said Simon Owen, CEO at Ingenia.

“Scott has successfully managed the Group’s Finance function and driven our capital management strategy, expanding our key banking relationships and overseeing a number of successful capital raisings over the past six years to support expansion of the Group’s asset base.”

The group’s general manager of corporate finance, Karen Landy, will step in as acting CFO upon Noble’s departure on 30 December 2022.

Landy has worked in a number of roles at Ingenia over the last decade, including treasury, having also worked closely with Noble and the finance team.

Ingenia will undertake an external search for a new permanent CFO, with an announcement expected for early 2023.

“In developing the Finance function Scott has built a strong team of professionals who remain in place, providing continuity through this transition,” concluded Owen.

Last month, the ASX-listed holiday park and residential communities operator spent $28.5 million acquiring land in Melbourne and Cairns to deliver more than 420 land lease homes across the two sites.