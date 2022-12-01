Knight Frank WA double hire

KNIGHT Frank is beefing up its WA Project Management & Building Consultancy (PMBC) team, with the appointments of Adam Stubbings and Lewis Otton.

Stubbing is joining Knight Frank as a senior building consultant at the WA PMBC team, bringing five years of experience in professional building consultancy and project management across the real estate and construction industry.

“Adam is a digitally, value-adding focused individual, who believes in technology’s ability to deliver the best-in-class service to clients in the most cost-effective manner,” said Catherine Fenwick, head of the PMBC team at Knight Frank, WA.

“He has experience being the project lead on projects valued at more than $4 million in the education sector and technical due diligence on high-end residential properties in England up to the value of $18 million.”

Stubbings, who is a Chartered Member of the Royal Institutional of Chartered Surveyors, will also bring more than three years of construction site experience as a subcontractor assisting various commercial and residential projects.

“Adam also has previous experience working for JLL in England in the corporate real estate world and understands the unique challenges faced by both landlords and occupiers,” added Fenwick.

Meanwhile, Otton will join Knight Frank as a project manager, after five years as a project consultant and then project manager at Zenith Interiors in Perth.

“Lewis has completed multiple workplace upgrade projects with primary focus on quality, client expectations and value-add while integrating staff wellbeing, improving project life cycle and supply chain considerations,” said Fenwick.

“Lewis’s exposure provides a thorough understanding in how to assist clients in adding value to assets and expectations to future projects.”

Otton brings more than six years of experience in professional project management in the workplace and construction-related industries.

“Both Adam and Lewis bring significant experience to the team and will add to the valuable services we already provide to our clients,” concluded Fenwick.

This latest expansion comes after Knight Frank recently launched a new Healthcare and Life Sciences division to its Capital Markets team.