Qld govt owned land release to improve housing supply

THE Palaszczuk government’s audit of hundreds of state-owned land and buildings, as part of the Housing Summit, has identified opportunities that could be used for housing in the South East.

Deputy Premier and Minister for State Development Steven Miles said work was underway on an audit to identify housing opportunities, including sites leased to local councils that could potentially be used for accommodation.

“Hundreds of potential sites have been reviewed, of which seven have been shortlisted for further investigations in Southport, Varsity Lakes, Fortitude Valley, Wynnum, Bundaberg, Mango Hill and Albion. And the audit is continuing.”

Miles said it was just one of the key outcomes from the state’s Housing Summit.

Major initiatives of the Queensland Housing Summit Outcomes Report for the State Development Department include:

The creation of a specialist cross-government Housing Delivery Board that will set targets and deliver results;

An expansion of the role of the government’s land use planning and property development agency, Economic Development Queensland (EDQ); and

Planning for a post-Olympic housing stock boost achieved through the use of Olympic village infrastructure.

“These initiatives will complement those already underway including the $200 million infrastructure investment for growth areas and Priority Development Areas, the reduction in rental restrictions on granny flats and faster approvals for emergency housing in disaster-affected communities,” Miles said.

Premier Palaszczuk said the Summit was an historic step forward to address housing challenges being experienced not just in Queensland and Australia, but right across the world.

“The Outcomes Report I am releasing today sets out a program of actions backed by $56 million in new funding to deliver positive housing outcomes for the Queensland community,” the Premier said. “I didn’t convene the Housing Summit to just talk about housing. I convened the Summit so that the government could work with stakeholders to find sustainable, tangible, workable solutions to the challenges Queenslanders face.”

“This $56 million investment is on top of the $1 billion boost in funding for the Housing Investment Fund announced at the Summit and the $5 million boost for the Immediate Response package that was announced in following the Housing Roundtable in September this year. This takes the government’s investment in social and affordable housing to an historic level of almost $4 billion.

“The government is also undertaking an audit of state government-owned land and buildings for opportunities for residential use and partnering with local governments and non-government organisations to identify similar opportunities. The audit is expected to be completed in three months,” the premier concluded.