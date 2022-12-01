$320m biosecurity and research facility for WA

THE Western Australian government has allocated $320 million for a new world-class agricultural biosecurity and research facility.

The new metropolitan facility for the department of primary industries and regional development is set to be built on 11.3-hectares at the Perth campus of Murdoch University, within the existing south-eastern agricultural precinct.

“This is a once-in-a-generation investment which will serve Western Australia and our primary industries for many decades to come,” said Mark McGowan, premier.

“The Murdoch location provides an opportunity to build on the existing research relationships the department has with all WA universities to deliver great research, scientific excellence and innovation in agriculture and food production.”

The facility will replace the outdated interim laboratory facilities at South Perth—many of which were built in the 1950s—and will include a modern laboratory and technical workspaces for around 350 staff.

“This will be a modern facility delivering world-class science, which will strengthen our biosecurity capability and access to valuable export markets into the future,” added McGowan.

“It will help to keep WA’s farmers at the cutting edge of science, backing their important contribution to our State.”

The development will deliver specialist laboratories and supporting technical workspaces to support biosecurity, market access and primary industries research and development and an incident and emergency management operational centre.

In addition to a glasshouse complex with glasshouses, shade houses and associated facilities and field plots for on-site research.

The investment is part of a larger state government effort to bolster agricultural research and development in WA, while responding to intensified global pest and disease threats.

“WA’s primary industries make an enormous economic contribution to our State and especially the regions, valued at $11.7 billion and growing,” said Alannah MacTiernan, minister for agriculture and food.

“As we become more integrated globally, we see biosecurity risks increasing exponentially. We must have the best tools to protect our industry. This is a long-awaited move which will deliver long-lasting benefits for the State’s agrifood industries across biosecurity, research and development.”

The new permanent biosecurity and research facility is expected for a 2027 completion.