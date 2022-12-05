Construction sector rebound but remains in contraction

AUSTRALIA’S construction industry contracted for a sixth consecutive month in November, and while improved labour availability and an easing of supply chain disruptions slowed down the rate of decline, rising interest rates present an ongoing threat to activity.

The Australian Industry Group/Housing Industry Association Australian Performance of Construction Index (Australian PCI) rose by 4.9 points to 48.2 in November. Readings below 50 indicate contraction in activity, with lower results indicating a stronger rate of contraction.

All four construction subsector improved during the month, but none reached expansion mode. House building was up 8.7 to 42.0 and engineering by 3.3 to 45.0; apartments and commercial were almost close neutral territory, respectively up 8.6 to 49.5 and 4.6 to 49.0.

“Activity in the Australian construction sector was mildly weaker in November on the back of two positive developments. Reduced absenteeism due to illness improved labour availability and supply chain disruptions eased. However, the industry remains in mild contraction, and wage and input costs remain elevated and are still growing,” said Peter Burn, chief policy advisor Ai Group said.

Wages remained at an elected 78.2 and input prices rose further to a very high 91.9. Supplier deliveries lifted by 1.1 to 53.2.

“The cumulative effect of interest rate rises and increased economic uncertainty poses concerns for the industry looking forward.”

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is tipped to increase the official cash rate today for an eighth consecutive month, which along with economic uncertainty, is to expected dampen construction sales and new orders. New orders contracted again in November, lifting 2.1 but only to 45.3.

Seasonally adjusted Index

this month Change from last month 12- month average Seasonally

adjusted Index this month Change from last month 12- month average Australian PCI® 48.2 4.9 48.8 House building 42.0 8.7 41.6 Activity 45.9 6.1 46.6 Apartments 49.5 8.6 41.2 Employment 51.6 9.4 54.0 Commercial 49.0 4.6 48.9 New Orders 45.3 2.1 49.2 Engineering 45.0 3.3 51.1 Supplier Deliveries 53.2 1.1 43.7 Input Prices 91.9 8.2 92.9 Selling Prices 68.7 -8.4 79.8 Average Wages 78.2 -0.7 77.3 Capacity Utilisation (% – seasonally adjusted) 82.9 0.1 83.3

HIA economist Tom Devitt said the RBA has already had a material impact on home buyer interest in the market.

“New home sales and home lending have dropped substantially. Labour shortages also look to have peaked, aided by the return of overseas workers and fewer worker hours being lost to illness. This should help ease price pressures.

“But the lags that characterise this cycle mean the full impact of the RBA’s hikes to date won’t be seen until the second half of 2023. Further hikes in 2023 would jeopardise the housing industry’s ‘soft landing’ in 2024 and beyond.

“This undermines the Australian government’s goal of one million new homes in the five years to the end of 2028. This would have serious implications for housing affordability across Australia.”

Capacity utilisation was at 82.9.